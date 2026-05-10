“People expect results” – Mamponghene urges gov’t to deliver Green City project

The representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the government and the State Housing Company Limited (SHC) to ensure the successful completion of the Dedesua Green City Affordable Housing Project in Kumasi, stressing that Ghanaians are expecting tangible results rather than unfulfilled promises.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III, the Mamponghene, made the appeal at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project at Dedesua in Kumasi on May 9, 2026.

The event was attended by John Dramani Mahama, the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, development partners, and the board and management of the SHC.

Call for accountability and delivery

Addressing guests at the ceremony, Daasebre Osei Bonsu III said many housing and infrastructure projects initiated in the country had failed to progress beyond announcements and sod-cutting ceremonies.

“Many projects begin with good intentions but fail to materialise,” Daasebre Osei Bonsu III said.

“People expect execution, accountability and results,” he added.

The Mamponghene disclosed that the Asantehene released more than 200 acres of land to the government over 16 years ago for affordable housing development, but successive administrations of SHC failed to commence work on the project site.

He, however, commended President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration for reviving the initiative.

“Your Excellency, we are grateful to you and the NDC government for making this vision a reality,” he said.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III further expressed optimism that President Mahama would commission the first phase of the housing project before the end of his current term in office.

SHC outlines housing delivery plans

The Managing Director of SHC, John Sherif Bawa, assured stakeholders that the project had moved beyond the planning stage and was backed by financing arrangements and implementation timelines.

“It is not simply a promise. It is not a concept. It is not a rendering on a presentation slide that will gather dust in a boardroom,” Mr Bawa said.

According to him, the first phase of the project will deliver 214 housing units, comprising a mix of two-bedroom and three-bedroom detached houses by the end of the fourth quarter of 2027.

He said the full development would provide 1,067 housing units over five years on the 200-acre site.

The project is expected to include two, three and four-bedroom detached houses, two-bedroom semi-detached houses, and one, two and three-bedroom apartments designed to cater for different income groups.

Mr Bawa appealed to President Mahama to support the project through the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme by financing roads, drainage and sewage systems estimated to cost GH¢100 million.

“I ask, humbly, Your Excellency, that you consider making a small donation from the Big Push to cover the costs of the horizontal infrastructure for this project,” he said.

He explained that government support for the infrastructure component would help SHC keep housing prices below prevailing market rates.

Warning against encroachment

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III also issued a strong warning against encroachment on land earmarked for the housing project.

He directed caretaker chiefs, family heads and individuals to desist from unauthorised occupation or allocation of portions of the land.

“Any action intended to delay, frustrate, or undermine the development will not be tolerated,” he warned.

The Mamponghene advised anyone with concerns regarding ownership or boundaries within the project area to report directly to the Asantehene for resolution.

Government pushes sustainable housing agenda

Dr Adjei described the Dedesua Green City Project as part of broader efforts to reduce Ghana’s housing deficit while promoting environmentally sustainable urban development.

According to him, the project incorporates green building concepts in response to growing concerns over climate change and rising temperatures.

“Sustainability in housing is no longer optional. It is essential,” Dr Adjei said.

Mr Bawa disclosed that Ghana’s housing deficit currently exceeds 1.8 million units and said the Mahama administration had tasked SHC with accelerating housing delivery nationwide.

He announced that SHC had entered into mortgage partnership agreements with Republic Bank Ghana and Ecobank Ghana Limited to support prospective homeowners.

He added that 300 housing units in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi were expected to be completed before the end of 2026.

Mr Bawa further revealed that SHC was constructing seven regional office complexes for the Ghana Immigration Service and preparing to resume work on the stalled affordable housing project in Koforidua, with plans to extend similar developments to Wa and Tamale.

He also announced that the stalled 1,544-apartment housing project at Pokuase had been repackaged and was expected to restart before the end of the third quarter of 2026.

Additionally, he said the SHC had renewed head leases for the Teshie-Nungua, Achimota, North Labone, East Cantonments and Kaneshie estates and planned to open a Savannah Regional Office later this year.

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