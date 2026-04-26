Pythons take over transformer as ECG staff risk life to restore power in Ahodwo

Audio By Carbonatix
Engineers of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Ashanti region have defied a python invasion at one of their substations at Ahodwo to restore power to residents.
At about 9 am on Wednesday, 24th April, 2026, residents along the Ahodwo-Daban-Dr. Asafo Adjei Road was plunged into an outage following a fault on the distribution line (feeder) serving the enclave.
The fault team of the Ahinsan District of ECG were dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage and restore power to affected residents.
The team managed to restore power to a section of the affected households, except for residents around the Cocoa Depot and Star Sawmill companies along the stretch.
The team, in a desperate attempt to resolve the challenge, proceeded to a nearby transformer to replace its fuse.
Upon arriving at the site, the team sighted a python that had taken over the substation.
The Ahinsan District Engineer, Kwaku Appiah, who confirmed the development to Myjoyonline, says attempts by residents to capture the python proved futile.
The python crawled beneath the substation to hide, as the team risked their lives to quickly replace the fuse and restore power.
The Kumasi Zoo was contacted to assist with the capture. The officers, in an attempt to seize the first snake, sighted another.
The reptiles are believed to have been inhabiting the substation for weeks, as they and their eggs were also retrieved about 9:00 pm on the same day.
ECG General Manager for the Ashanti West Region, George Amoah, is advising customers to report all outages via ECG channels or to use ECG stakeholders' WhatsApp platforms to ensure prompt resolution.
Latest Stories
-
Oil prices rise as US-Iran peace talks stall
1 hour
-
Ghana secures hosting rights for 2027 U-20 boys AFCON – Kurt Okraku announces
2 hours
-
WACCU transitions to BoG regulation, launches digital tools amid GH¢89.9m asset growth
3 hours
-
Death toll in Colombia highway bus bomb attack rises to 20
3 hours
-
The Chinese sports brand taking on Nike and Adidas
4 hours
-
SALL deserves reparations for 4 years of political exclusion – Tsatsu Tsikata
4 hours
-
Hire, fire, final – Chelsea’s player power may be ugly, but it wins
4 hours
-
Italian referee chief suspends himself over allegations
4 hours
-
Gauff beats Cirstea in Madrid despite stomach virus
5 hours
-
Defending champion Alcaraz to miss French Open
5 hours
-
Galatasaray accuse referees of having ‘evil inside’ them
5 hours
-
Why Rashford must be patient over Barcelona future
5 hours
-
Why people are paying $1,000 to read in silence with strangers
5 hours
-
Working from home is linked to higher fertility – New study finds
6 hours
-
Pythons take over transformer as ECG staff risk life to restore power in Ahodwo
6 hours