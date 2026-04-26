Pythons take over transformer as ECG staff risk life to restore power in Ahodwo

Engineers of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the Ashanti region have defied a python invasion at one of their substations at Ahodwo to restore power to residents.

At about 9 am on Wednesday, 24th April, 2026, residents along the Ahodwo-Daban-Dr. Asafo Adjei Road was plunged into an outage following a fault on the distribution line (feeder) serving the enclave.

The fault team of the Ahinsan District of ECG were dispatched to investigate the cause of the outage and restore power to affected residents.

The team managed to restore power to a section of the affected households, except for residents around the Cocoa Depot and Star Sawmill companies along the stretch.

The team, in a desperate attempt to resolve the challenge, proceeded to a nearby transformer to replace its fuse.

Upon arriving at the site, the team sighted a python that had taken over the substation.

The Ahinsan District Engineer, Kwaku Appiah, who confirmed the development to Myjoyonline, says attempts by residents to capture the python proved futile.

The python crawled beneath the substation to hide, as the team risked their lives to quickly replace the fuse and restore power.

The Kumasi Zoo was contacted to assist with the capture. The officers, in an attempt to seize the first snake, sighted another.

The reptiles are believed to have been inhabiting the substation for weeks, as they and their eggs were also retrieved about 9:00 pm on the same day.

ECG General Manager for the Ashanti West Region, George Amoah, is advising customers to report all outages via ECG channels or to use ECG stakeholders' WhatsApp platforms to ensure prompt resolution.

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