Reject shortcuts, live with integrity and avoid drugs – Mahama to youth

President John Mahama has urged young Ghanaians to reject shortcuts to success, live lives of integrity, and stay away from drugs, saying they have a crucial role to play in shaping the country's future.

Speaking at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving on Wednesday, July 1, President Mahama said the youth should not see themselves only as future leaders but as active contributors to Ghana's development today.

He encouraged young people to pursue their ambitions through hard work, education, and good character.

"And to our young people, you are not merely the leaders of tomorrow, you are already shaping the Ghana of today. And so dream boldly, acquire knowledge, develop new skills, reject shortcuts, lead lives of integrity, avoid drugs, believe in yourself because your country believes in you," he said.

The President also reminded all Ghanaians that building the nation is a shared responsibility and cannot be left to the government alone.

"And to every Ghanaian wherever you may be, remember that nation building is not the responsibility of government alone," he said.

He added that individual actions, no matter how small, contribute to the country's progress.

"Every act of honesty by every Ghanaian strengthens our republic. Every act of kindness by every Ghanaian strengthens our communities. Every act of integrity strengthens our democracy. And every act of service strengthens Ghana," President Mahama stated.

Expressing confidence in the country's future, the President said Ghana's recent achievements showed what could be accomplished when citizens worked together with discipline and responsible leadership.

"I remain optimistic about the future of our beloved nation. Our recent achievements demonstrate what is possible when a united people place their trust in God, embrace responsible leadership, and commit themselves to disciplined efforts," he said.

According to him, the progress being made today should benefit not only the present generation but also those yet to come.

"The foundation we are laying today is not simply for ourselves. It is for our children. It is for future generations who deserve to inherit a nation that is stronger, more prosperous, and more united than the one we inherited," he said.

President Mahama urged Ghanaians to be remembered as a generation that chose the national interest over personal gain.

"Let history record that when our generation was called upon to rebuild Ghana, we answered with courage. That we chose integrity over corruption, that we chose unity over division, and that we chose service over selfishness. We chose hope over despair and faith over fear," he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.