Roc Nation Sports International confirms return of Roc Cup to Ghana in 2027

Roc Nation Sports International has confirmed that its youth football tournament, the Roc Cup, will return to Accra in March 2027 following the success of its inaugural edition.

The first tournament, held in February this year, marked a significant moment for youth football in Africa, attracting strong interest and showcasing top talent from across the continent.

Building on that momentum, organisers say the second edition will be bigger and more competitive, with Benab FC set to return as host club.

Although specific venues and the full list of participating teams are yet to be announced, the organisers have confirmed that the 2027 edition will once again feature some of the top youth academies from across Africa.

The maiden tournament brought together 10 elite academies from five countries, creating a competitive platform that connected African talent with global scouting networks.

The 2027 edition is expected to continue that pathway, offering young players increased exposure to international scouts and technical directors.

Grant Veitch, Director of African Football Recruitment at Roc Nation Sports International, said the success of the first edition exceeded expectations.

“The inaugural Roc Cup exceeded all expectations, not just in terms of the quality of football on the pitch, but in the way the local community in Accra embraced the event. Confirming our return for 2027 is a testament to our long-term commitment to the continent. We are dedicated to making the second edition an even more impactful experience for all parties involved,” he said.

Organisers say the tournament will continue to prioritise community engagement while inspiring the next generation of footballers and celebrating African football culture.

Further details on the tournament format, participating teams, and official partners are expected to be announced in the coming months.

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