Smoove Network launches Smoove Studio, expanding its creative ecosystem

Audio By Carbonatix
Smoove Network has officially unveiled Smoove Studio, a professional media production facility and the latest addition to its growing ecosystem, located in East Legon, adjacent to Nexus 9 Lounge and Spaces.
The studio, operated through Smoove Network's media production subsidiary, is designed for both studio rental and in-house production, offering a fully equipped space for creators, brands, and production teams seeking a reliable, professional environment to bring their visions to life.
Beyond its production capabilities, Smoove Studio also serves as a dedicated hub for creatives and brands looking to collaborate and create within a shared, dynamic space, underscoring Smoove Network's commitment to building infrastructure that supports the creative industry.
The launch also marks a significant milestone for Smoove Network as a company. The facility doubles as Smoove's official office space, signaling a new chapter in the organisation's growth and its transition into a more established, brick-and-mortar presence.
Smoove Studio is now open and available for bookings.
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