Art & Design

Smoove Network launches Smoove Studio, expanding its creative ecosystem

Source: Cyril Senason  
  22 April 2026 2:15pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Smoove Network has officially unveiled Smoove Studio, a professional media production facility and the latest addition to its growing ecosystem, located in East Legon, adjacent to Nexus 9 Lounge and Spaces.

The studio, operated through Smoove Network's media production subsidiary, is designed for both studio rental and in-house production, offering a fully equipped space for creators, brands, and production teams seeking a reliable, professional environment to bring their visions to life.

Beyond its production capabilities, Smoove Studio also serves as a dedicated hub for creatives and brands looking to collaborate and create within a shared, dynamic space, underscoring Smoove Network's commitment to building infrastructure that supports the creative industry.

The launch also marks a significant milestone for Smoove Network as a company. The facility doubles as Smoove's official office space, signaling a new chapter in the organisation's growth and its transition into a more established, brick-and-mortar presence.

Smoove Studio is now open and available for bookings.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group