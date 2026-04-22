Smoove Network launches Smoove Studio, expanding its creative ecosystem

Smoove Network has officially unveiled Smoove Studio, a professional media production facility and the latest addition to its growing ecosystem, located in East Legon, adjacent to Nexus 9 Lounge and Spaces.

The studio, operated through Smoove Network's media production subsidiary, is designed for both studio rental and in-house production, offering a fully equipped space for creators, brands, and production teams seeking a reliable, professional environment to bring their visions to life.

Beyond its production capabilities, Smoove Studio also serves as a dedicated hub for creatives and brands looking to collaborate and create within a shared, dynamic space, underscoring Smoove Network's commitment to building infrastructure that supports the creative industry.

The launch also marks a significant milestone for Smoove Network as a company. The facility doubles as Smoove's official office space, signaling a new chapter in the organisation's growth and its transition into a more established, brick-and-mortar presence.

Smoove Studio is now open and available for bookings.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.