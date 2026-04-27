Sri Lankan monks arrested after 110kg of cannabis discovered in their luggage

Audio By Carbonatix
Twenty-two monks have been arrested at an airport in Sri Lanka after officials discovered 110kg (242lbs) of cannabis concealed in their luggage.
Customs officials said each monk was found with around 5kg of Kush - a particularly potent form of the drug - hidden within "false walls" in their luggage when they arrived in the capital Colombo on Saturday.
The monks, who were mainly students, were returning from Thailand after being treated to an all-expenses-paid four-day holiday by an unnamed sponsor when they were detained.
A 23rd monk, believed to have organised the trip, has since been arrested in a suburb of Colombo, police told BBC Sinhala.
According to the acting police spokesman, the monk - who did not join the trip - had told the other monks that "these parcels are a donation" and that a van would come to collect the packages.
Sri Lanka's Police Narcotics Bureau discovered photos and videos on the mobile phones of some of the monks, who were from temples across Sri Lanka, showing them enjoying their break wearing casual clothing.
The 22 monks were remanded in custody for seven days for further questioning after appearing in court on Sunday.
Police told BBC Sinhala they believed the monks potentially did not know what they were carrying.
The drugs were found in among school supplies and sweets.
It is thought to be the first time a group of monks have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling drugs into the country through the airport.
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