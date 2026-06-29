Sudan Peace Government calls for safe humanitarian corridors in El Obeid

The Sudanese Peace Government has renewed its call for the establishment of safe humanitarian corridors in El Obeid to facilitate the protection and evacuation of civilians amid the ongoing conflict.

In a statement issued by the Council of Ministers, the government said it was closely monitoring discussions with international partners on measures to safeguard civilians, improve humanitarian access and create secure routes for residents seeking to leave the city.

The administration welcomed international engagement on the issue and reaffirmed its readiness to work with regional and global partners, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the African Union, to implement urgent measures aimed at reducing civilian suffering.

The government stressed that safe corridors would enable civilians to move to secure locations where they could access legal protection and humanitarian assistance. It also pledged to support the uninterrupted and non-discriminatory delivery of aid in coordination with the United Nations and humanitarian organisations.

The Council of Ministers further urged the international community to intensify pressure on armed groups operating in and around El Obeid to allow civilians to leave freely, end what it described as forced recruitment, and cease attacks on residential areas.

According to the statement, ongoing monitoring indicates that restrictions on civilian movement remain severe, with residents allegedly prevented from leaving the city and compelled to participate in military activities. The government argued that such actions constitute violations of international humanitarian law.

The Peace Government reiterated that an immediate and unconditional humanitarian ceasefire remains the most effective means of protecting civilians, facilitating aid deliveries and evacuating the wounded and sick.

It also called on international actors to adopt stronger measures to secure a ceasefire and bring an end to hostilities, arguing that previous diplomatic initiatives and appeals have failed to achieve lasting protection for civilians.

The statement was signed by Khalid Danaa, Sudan’s Minister of Information and official spokesperson for the Peace Government.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.