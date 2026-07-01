Sudan’s Hidden War: Sovereign wealth, arms supply routes, and the reshaping of alliances

Audio By Carbonatix
Understanding Sudan’s war is no longer limited to tracking frontlines or daily military statements. Developments in the conflict indicate that a significant part of the balance of power is now being shaped beyond the battlefield—through financing networks, supply chains, and regional alliances that sustain the continuation of the war.
This assessment draws on reports issued by the United Nations Panel of Experts on Sudan, investigations published by Reuters and Bloomberg, studies by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), as well as information from open-source intelligence and satellite imagery examining military supply routes between 2024 and 2026.
A Multi-Track War Economy
Since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023, Sudan has gradually evolved into a model of a war economy in which arms procurement networks intersect with systems of financing, trade, and natural resources.
Estimates published in international studies and investigations suggest that total military spending by all parties to the conflict may reach $4 billion annually—a level of expenditure that places enormous pressure on an economy already suffering from collapsing production and declining public revenues.
Researchers argue that this growing military expenditure has contributed to the expansion of the parallel economy and increased reliance on funding sources outside the official budget, including natural resources, unconventional financial transfers, and regional trade networks.
Iran and Aerial Capabilities
Reports published by Reuters and Bloomberg point to growing military cooperation between the Sudanese army and Iran during various phases of the conflict, including the delivery of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and related systems.
Published estimates vary regarding the scale of this support. Some analyses indicate that dozens of Mohajer-6 combat drones, or similar models, have been delivered, alongside a number of militarized reconnaissance drones and shipments of ammunition and equipment. However, no official data confirms the precise scale of these supplies.
Analysts believe that the introduction of drones has altered certain aspects of military operations by expanding surveillance and targeting capabilities while reducing the relative reliance on conventional ground operations.
Regional Supply Networks
United Nations reports and research studies indicate that military resupply operations do not depend on a single route but rather on a multi-layered logistical network involving air, sea, and overland transportation through neighboring countries.
Some reports have referred to the use of Red Sea ports to receive various shipments, alongside allegations that the territories of certain countries in the region, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, have been used as transit points or temporary storage locations before some equipment reached Sudan.
Conflict experts argue that this pattern of logistical networking has become a recurring feature of prolonged wars, as parties increasingly rely on multiple routes to reduce the risks posed by interdiction and sanctions.
Gold and Parallel Financing
Gold remains one of Sudan’s most important economic resources.
Estimates by international organizations and commodities market experts indicate that significant quantities continue to be smuggled outside official channels.
Analysts believe that gold revenues have become one of the principal sources of unconventional financing during the war, amid declining traditional government revenues and the disruption of large segments of the economy.
International reports have also examined the role of private companies and front companies in facilitating certain commercial transactions involving dual-use equipment, while noting that much of this information is based on investigations and open-source intelligence reports rather than final judicial rulings.
The Changing Nature of the War
Researchers observe that the conflict in Sudan has undergone a gradual transformation toward increased reliance on drones and aerial reconnaissance, a shift that has affected battlefield tactics and contributed to the scale of damage inflicted on civilian infrastructure in several regions.
United Nations reports indicate that the continuation of military operations has deepened the humanitarian crisis, with millions of civilians displaced and essential services deteriorating, while concerns continue to grow that the conflict will become increasingly protracted due to the sustained flow of military and financial resources.
The War Economy and Allegations of Corruption
Alongside the military operations, growing questions have emerged regarding the management of public resources and the economic activities associated with Sudan’s military establishment.
Reports issued by organizations specializing in anti-corruption efforts and governance studies indicate that the armed forces, alongside other military formations, control economic networks and companies operating outside traditional civilian oversight mechanisms. These reports include allegations of abuse of influence, monopolization of economic sectors, and the granting of preferential treatment to companies linked to military leaders, developments that have weakened transparency and accountability.
The reports further state that business figures and companies associated with the leaders of the 2021 coup benefited from facilities and privileges in strategic sectors, including gold and imports, before these structural distortions intensified following the outbreak of the war, amid the absence of effective oversight mechanisms and the continued lack of accountability.
The Future of the Conflict
Observers believe that the persistence of financing and supply networks is among the principal factors likely to prolong the war. Ending the conflict depends not only on military decisions within Sudan but also on the international community’s ability to curb the flow of weapons and illicit financing while strengthening political pathways.
As fighting continues to reshape lines of territorial control, Sudan’s future appears likely to remain closely tied to the success of international and regional efforts to address the economic and logistical structures that sustain the war, rather than to military developments alone.
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