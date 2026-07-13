Sudanese court sentences paramilitary RSF chief, 15 others to death over war crimes 

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces commander General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo 'Hemedti'.

A Sudanese court has issued death sentences against Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and fifteen other high-ranking commanders. The judicial tribunal in Port Sudan found the defendants guilty of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide related to the ongoing conflict in West Darfur.

The proceedings, which took place in an area controlled by the Sudanese army, were conducted entirely in absentia.

The Scope of the Convictions

The ruling stems from atrocities linked to the regional capital of el-Geneina. The court specifically cited the June 2023 assassination of state governor Khamis Abbakar as a central piece of evidence. Judges concluded that the defendants directed deliberate attacks against civilian infrastructure. These assaults included the widespread destruction of residential neighbourhoods, schools, and houses of worship.

The list of those sentenced alongside Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, includes his brother and deputy, Abdelrahim Hamdan Dagalo, and his brother Al-Qoni Hamdan Dagalo. The court also convicted the RSF commander for West Darfur, Abdul Rahman Juma Barkallah. Special Judge Mohamed Al-Amin formally ordered the confiscation of all assets belonging to the RSF. Additionally, the court has directed authorities to pursue Interpol Red Notices to facilitate the arrest and extradition of the convicted individuals.

Global Legal Context and Human Rights Allegations

This verdict represents the first formal judicial conviction of the RSF’s top leadership since the civil war erupted in April 2023. International observers have long scrutinised the paramilitary group's conduct. UN investigators and various human rights organisations have repeatedly accused the RSF and allied militias of conducting ethnically motivated violence against the Masalit population.

The International Criminal Court has also intensified its focus on the region. Earlier this month, the deputy chief prosecutor for the ICC stated that investigators now possess "concrete evidence" linking RSF leadership directly to war crimes. A damning report from May 2024 by Human Rights Watch characterised the events in and around el-Geneina between April and November 2023 as an orchestrated campaign of ethnic cleansing against non-Arab communities, resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands.

Challenges to Enforcement

Despite the severity of the sentences, the practical impact of the ruling remains uncertain. The RSF continues to maintain operational control over vast territories in western Sudan, and the convicted leaders currently remain outside the jurisdiction of the national army. Hemedti’s exact location remains unknown to the public.

Legal experts note that such domestic rulings, issued by one side of an ongoing civil war, lack international enforceability and are frequently viewed as politically motivated by rival factions and foreign observers.

Regional Implications for African Stability

The ongoing instability in Sudan threatens the security architecture of the entire Horn of Africa. Neighbouring nations face mounting pressure from mass displacement and the spillover of extremist violence. African Union mediators continue to call for an inclusive political process to replace military-led solutions. Continued regional escalation risks undermining economic development and social cohesion across neighbouring borders.

A Search Toward Justice

As the international community grapples with this judicial development, the focus remains on the urgent need for a durable ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life. Whether domestic verdicts can effectively serve the cause of long-term accountability or merely serve to deepen existing political divisions remains a critical question for Sudan's fractured future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.