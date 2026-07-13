Swift Academy’s NextGen Coders win grand prize at 2026 Ghana Science & Tech Explorer Prize

Team NextGen Coders from Swift Academy in the Ashanti Region has emerged as the overall winner of the 2026 Ghana Science & Tech Explorer Prize (GSTEP) Exhibition & Awards, taking home the grand prize with an innovative AI-powered dialysis monitoring system designed to improve patient safety during treatment.

The winning prototype features an intelligent monitoring dashboard integrated with sensors that can automatically detect critical risks such as blood leaks and air bubbles during dialysis. Once a danger is identified, the system immediately stops the treatment process and triggers an alarm, helping to reduce complications and enhance medical response.

The team’s groundbreaking solution stood out among several innovative projects showcased at the prestigious exhibition and awards ceremony held at the Cedi Conference Centre, University of Ghana, Legon.

Emerging as the first runner-up was Innovepoch from Ashiaman Number 4 Junior High School, while Science Whizzes secured the second runner-up position for their impressive contribution to the competition.

The ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, including the Director of the Science Resource Centre, Mrs. Olivia Opare, and the Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, who commended the students for demonstrating creativity, problem-solving skills, and a commitment to using science and technology to address real-world challenges.

The Ghana Science & Tech Explorer Prize Challenge is funded by Fondation Botnar and implemented by a consortium of Ghanaian organisations, including DreamOval Foundation, Partnership Bureau, Shulem Lake, and the Practical Education Network (PEN), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The exhibition and awards ceremony received support from key sponsors and partners, including Anglogold Ashanti, Special Ice, Stanbic Bank, and Joy Prime of The Multimedia Group Limited.

The 2026 GSTEP Exhibition & Awards once again highlighted the immense potential of young Ghanaian innovators and reinforced the importance of investing in science, technology, and entrepreneurship education.

Through platforms like GSTEP, students are being empowered to transform ideas into solutions that can make meaningful contributions to society and shape the future of innovation in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.