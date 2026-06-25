The rules are ready the people are not: Why continuous professional development will define financial industry’s future

Ghana ranks among the world’s leaders in financial regulation but has paid dearly for failing to ensure its professionals kept pace. The last failure alone cost an estimated GH¢16.4 billion.

By almost any external measure, Ghana has built something that much of the developing world is still trying to design. In 2025, the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) ranked Ghana among the top-performing countries in its Mobile Money Regulatory Index. The country scored above 96 per cent, with exceptionally strong results in transparency, authorisation, and consumer protection (GSMA MMRI, 2024, 2025).

Between January and October 2025, approximately GH¢3.6 trillion flowed through 74.1 million registered mobile money accounts, supported by a network of nearly 900,000 agents across the country (Bank of Ghana, 2025). The rules and systems in Ghana are, by any standard, sophisticated. What is less certain, and far more important, is whether the professionals operating within it are keeping pace with its demands.

Ghana’s four main financial sector regulators, the Bank of Ghana, the National Insurance Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, have together created one of the more advanced oversight systems in Africa. However, not all have established mandatory and structured Continuous Professional Development programmes for emerging priority areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital compliance. The rules that govern the sector are sound. The responsibility to fully understand and apply them, however, still rests largely on individual initiative.

This vulnerability is not theoretical. Ghana has already paid for the consequences. Between 2017 and 2019, the Bank of Ghana revoked the licences of nine universal banks, including UT Bank, Capital Bank, and UniBank, along with numerous non-bank financial institutions. Many of these institutions were exposed as having weak governance structures, poor risk management practices, excessive related-party lending, and in some cases, misstated financial positions (Bank of Ghana, 2019; Forkuo et 2025)

The estimated fiscal cost of the financial sector clean-up stands at about GH¢16.4 billion, excluding longer-term economic effects. This episode demonstrated that professional capability is not a secondary concern. It is central to financial stability.

Recent indicators suggest that the underlying issues have not been fully resolved. Ghana’s non-performing loan ratio stood at 21.8 per cent in December 2024, more than double the Bank of Ghana’s benchmark of 10 per cent. Although improvements were recorded, the ratio remained elevated at 18.9 per cent by the end of 2025. The Bank of Ghana has consistently described this level as high (Bank of Ghana Financial Stability Reports; GBC, February 2026).

In the insurance sector, gross written premiums grew by 232 per cent between 2018 and 2022. Yet penetration, measured as a share of GDP, has remained around 1.0 per cent since 2016. This is significantly lower than in countries such as South Africa and Namibia (Deloitte , 2024). The gap between growth in premiums and real market depth reflects more than regulation. It points to limitations in professional capability, particularly in product design, distribution, and consumer education.

The growing use of artificial intelligence is increasing the urgency. AI is already influencing how financial institutions operate, from credit assessment to fraud detection and compliance reporting. At the same time, the Robert Walters Talent Trends 2025 report suggests that close to 40 per cent of current job skills may become obsolete by 2030.

A workforce that cannot interpret AI outputs, manage automated systems, or anticipate emerging risks is not adequately prepared. In a payments ecosystem that processes trillions of cedis each year, this represents a structural vulnerability.

Regulators have made progress. Recent directives from the Bank of Ghana on credit risk management, large exposures, liquidity requirements, and bancassurance governance reflect ongoing reforms. Enforcement of foreign exchange regulations has also strengthened, with tighter control over remittance channels and enhanced reporting requirements. Governance frameworks increasingly emphasise ongoing training and disclosure of competency gaps at the board level.

These developments are important. However, they focus largely on oversight and governance structures.

Operational risks do not originate in boardrooms. They arise in everyday decisions made by professionals. They appear in credit assessments, claims evaluations, compliance monitoring, and customer engagement. A relationship manager working with outdated credit frameworks, a claims officer relying on outdated product knowledge, or a compliance officer unfamiliar with emerging digital risks all represent points of failure within the system.Rules alone do not close capability gaps. Capability is built through structured, continuous, and role-specific development. It requires training that is relevant, applied in practice, and independently verifiable.

A meaningful CPD framework does not simply record training hours. It examines whether the training is aligned with the professional’s role, whether it translates into improved performance, and whether competence can be assessed objectively. In many institutions, clear answers to these questions are still lacking.

This gap creates exposure.

One of the key lessons from Ghana’s banking sector crisis is that failure was not solely due to regulatory delay. In many cases, boards and management teams did not act decisively despite clear warning signs. The issue was not the absence of rules, but the absence of informed judgement. Judgement is developed over time. It cannot be delegated to compliance units, outsourced to occasional training sessions, or sustained by qualifications obtained years earlier without continuous renewal.

Conclusion

For banks, insurers, pension managers, investment managers, and mobile money operators, the decision ahead is more direct than it may seem. It is not a trade-off between growth and stability.

The real choice is between investing deliberately in professional capability now or facing the consequences later, at a cost that has already been experienced.

When Continuous Professional Development is treated as a strategic priority, linked to performance, and supported with the same seriousness as technology investment, it becomes more than a regulatory requirement. It becomes a foundation for trust and institutional strength. Institutions such as the National Banking College play a critical role in this effort by providing structured, relevant professional development aligned with the evolving demands of the industry.

Ghana has earned its position as a leader in financial regulation. However, regulation alone is not enough.

A licence reflects what a professional once knew. Continuous professional development reflects what they know today. More broadly, Continuous professional development is not only a requirement for financial sector professionals but also for anyone operating in a complex and evolving professional environment.

The question is not whether the system will be tested again. It is whether the people within it will be ready when they are.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.