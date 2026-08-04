UFC’s Nascimento, 34, dies after apparent heart attack

Audio By Carbonatix
Mixed martial arts fighter Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34, says the UFC.
According to MMA's leading promotion, the Brazilian flyweight was found unresponsive on Monday morning after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep.
"Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene," added a UFC statement.
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, teammates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."
Nascimento had been with the UFC since 2021 and his last fight was a split-decision loss to Mitch Raposo in June.
That left Nascimento with an overall MMA record of 22 wins and seven losses, with a 4-2 record in the UFC.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Gov’t needs to recommend personalities at grassroots to ensure effective policy implementation – Local Government Vice Chair
3 minutes
-
Seven arrested over Damankungyili–Nyeshie clashes which left one dead
14 minutes
-
One killed, 6 injured as Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew after clashes in Damankungyili-Nyeshie
14 minutes
-
Oforikrom Assembly takes over abandoned projects with DACF support
16 minutes
-
Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title
27 minutes
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
40 minutes
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
44 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
55 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
1 hour
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
1 hour
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
2 hours
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
2 hours
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
2 hours
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
2 hours