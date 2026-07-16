UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures

Audio By Carbonatix
Britain's media regulator on Thursday launched a probe into TikTok to understand whether its UK unit failed or is failing to protect children from harmful content.
The probe comes a month after the government imposed a blanket ban on social media for users under the age of 16 and imposed restrictions on gaming and live-streaming platforms.
Here are some details and context on the regulator's probe into TikTok:
- Ofcom will probe whether the platform has measures to assess if a particular user is a child and adequate systems and processes to prevent children from viewing harmful content.
- In May, the regulator said TikTok had failed to set out meaningful steps to protect British children from harmful online content.
- The opening of an investigation does not mean that Ofcom has reached any conclusion about whether the provider has breached its duties, Ofcom said.
- TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana needs integrity-driven leaders, not political loyalty, Prof. Douglas Boateng tells professionals
1 minute
-
Mahama has completed my 2028 campaign with his praise — Ablakwa
2 minutes
-
Rural Banks given December 2026 deadline to transition to Community Banks
5 minutes
-
BoG unveils community banking reforms as rural banking sector marks 50 years
8 minutes
-
Community banking must be built on trust, inclusion and strong justice system — Justice Bernasko
10 minutes
-
Why male victims of abuse remain silent
12 minutes
-
Government targets 70% local fuel supply through TOR, Sentuo expansion
17 minutes
-
Jubilee Field crude output hits 95,000 barrels per day as Ghana reverses production decline
18 minutes
-
Ghana to import cotton from Benin to revive Volta Star Textile factory – Mahama
19 minutes
-
Mahama assures Akosombo spillage victims of fair compensation as verification nears completion
23 minutes
-
Smart Africa Chief Lacina Koné to Speak at Pan African AI Summit 2026 in Accra
27 minutes
-
New contractor for delayed Volivo Bridge to be selected before year ends — Mahama
29 minutes
-
Emma Ankrah: Stop waiting for closure: Healing doesn’t need permission
33 minutes
-
Jinapor calls for investment, innovation to build resilient downstream petroleum sector
34 minutes
-
Community banking strengthens access to justice and economic development – Justice Bernasko
34 minutes