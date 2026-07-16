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UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures

Source: Reuters  
  16 July 2026 6:18am
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Britain's media regulator on ​Thursday launched a probe into TikTok ‌to understand whether its UK unit failed or is failing to protect children ​from harmful content.

The probe comes a ​month after the government imposed a ⁠blanket ban on social media for ​users under the age of 16 and imposed restrictions ​on gaming and live-streaming platforms.

Here are some details and context on the regulator's probe into ​TikTok:

  • Ofcom will probe whether the platform has measures to ​assess if a particular user is a child and adequate ‌systems and processes to prevent children from viewing harmful content.
  • In May, the regulator said TikTok had failed to set out meaningful ​steps to ​protect British children from harmful online content.
  • The opening of an investigation ​does not mean that Ofcom ​has ⁠reached any conclusion about whether the provider has breached its duties, Ofcom ⁠said.
  • TikTok ​did not immediately respond ​to a Reuters request for comment.

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