Volleyball emerges as Ghana’s fastest rising sport

Volleyball

For decades, football has dominated Ghana’s sporting space. But a quiet revolution is taking shape, one driven by performance, structure, and growing international success.

At the centre of this shift is volleyball, now widely regarded as the country’s fastest rising sport.

Ghana’s dominance at the 2026 CAVB Zone III Volleyball Club Championship in Accra underlined that rise.

The country not only hosted one of the most organised editions of the competition but also topped it, with Ghana Army winning the men’s title and Kalibi VC clinching the women’s crown.

Ghanaian players also emerged as Most Valuable Players in both categories, highlighting the nation’s growing quality.

That success follows an impressive showing at the 2025 Zone 3 Beach Nations Championship in Abidjan, where Ghana topped the medals table. Gold, silver and bronze finishes across categories showcased both depth and versatility in the sport.

At the heart of this growth is a strong focus on youth development.

Mohammed Aputeog

Exco Member – GVB

Ghana’s dominance at the West Africa U18 Beach Championship in Accra, where both the male and female teams won gold, signals a clear pipeline of talent.

Young players are not only emerging but winning at continental level.

Domestically, the sport is supported by structured competitions such as the National Volleyball League, the Super Volleyball Championship Series, and the fast-growing “Tour de Accra” beach event.

These platforms continue to provide consistent competition and visibility for players.

Ghana’s presence is also expanding globally.

Participation in international tournaments, including the FIVB Beach Pro Futures and the Commonwealth Games, has exposed players to elite competition, while several athletes are now playing professionally abroad or securing scholarships.

Volleyball in Ghana is now no longer just growing, it is establishing itself as a major force, redefining the country’s sporting future.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.