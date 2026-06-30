Volta Region: Kpetoe bridge submerged

Floods caused by heavy and intermittent rains on Monday have submerged the Kpetoe bridge on the Ho-Denu highway.

As of the early hours of Tuesday, June 30, the swelling Tordze River was running high and swiftly above the bridge, putting vehicular movement on hold.

Many houses have also been flooded, with widespread destruction to farms and livestock.

The Agotime Ziope District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Courage Agba, told Graphic Online that there was no human casualty in the deluge.

He said about 500 people were now displaced.

Mr Agba said the worst affected areas in the town were Agorve, Aborme, Asito, Afetor Yesu Kope, a Unity Club, and nearby Kpekuita.

A rescue team from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is in the area to assist flood victims.

The floods have brought every economic activity in Kpetoe to a standstill, with most residents counting their losses.

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