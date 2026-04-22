VSA, VIA renew commitment to digital security after visit to Kufuor

Two indigenous security firms, Virtual Security Africa (VSA) and Virtual Infosec Africa (VIA), have renewed their commitment to driving security innovation and digital transformation in the country following a courtesy call on former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The high-level delegation, led by CEO Emmanuel Asiedu Sekyere, visited the former President as part of the group’s stakeholder engagements and activities marking its 18th anniversary.

Discussions focused on the growing importance of smart security systems and cybersecurity to Ghana’s development, and on the private sector's role in driving innovation.

Former President Kufuor, known for his pro-business policies during his presidency, praised VSA and VIA for their pioneering role in Ghana’s security and technology space, noting that the group was the first private organisation to support the John A. Kufuor Foundation.

He stressed that smart security and cybersecurity are no longer optional but critical to Ghana’s long-term growth and stability.

He also commended Mr Sekyere’s leadership, describing him as part of a new generation of CEOs carrying forward the legacy of national development through innovation and excellence.

A key outcome of the meeting was a proposed collaboration between the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation and VSA/VIA, particularly in training and capacity building.

The former President indicated that scholars from the foundation would partner with companies to develop security and cybersecurity skills.

The visit highlights VSA and VIA’s 18-year journey in Ghana’s security industry and underscores their efforts to deepen partnerships with key national institutions and icons as the country’s digital security landscape continues to evolve.

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