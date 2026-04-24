Wa Nursing Training College matriculates 195 Students; MP urges graduates to serve beyond comfort zones

The Nursing Training College (NTC) in Wa has matriculated 195 new students into its Registered General Nursing and Nurse Assistant Clinical programmes.

The ceremony attracted several dignitaries, including the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, and highlighted both academic progress at the institution and its pressing infrastructural challenges.

The Principal of the College, Bennie Juabie Douri, formally admitted the students on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He announced a major academic milestone, stating that the institution has secured accreditation to run a Bachelor of Science in General Nursing programme beginning in the 2026/2027 academic year, alongside plans to introduce geriatric nursing.

Despite these achievements, Mr Douri raised concerns about severe logistical constraints and appealed for a school bus, a perimeter fence for security, and hostel facilities to eliminate long daily commutes for students.

"We do not have a modern kitchen and a dining hall to ensure students have befitting eating spaces," he stated, adding that the school currently relies on "weak and rickety" vehicles.

In response, Dr Pelpuo disclosed that he has submitted bills of quantities to secure funding for the construction of fencing and hostel facilities for the school. He also pledged to provide streetlights across the campus to improve security.

He underscored the importance of the health workforce in national development, stating: "No nation develops without a healthy population, and no health system functions without nurses and midwives."

He further encouraged the students to accept postings in rural communities, stressing that true professional growth often lies outside comfort zones.

The MP also assured stakeholders that efforts are underway to address the backlog of unposted graduate nurses, while highlighting emerging international opportunities through partnerships, including a recent engagement with the German Ambassador.

Out of 606 applicants, the college admitted 97 students into the diploma programme and 98 into the certificate programme.

The students were officially presented to the convocation by Madam Victoria Yaro and Madam Safiya Bayong Toma. Following this, Madam Christiana Delle led the fresh students in taking the matriculation oath, pledging to study diligently, uphold integrity and adhere to the institution’s regulations.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Josephat Nyuzaghl; the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Nura Danwanaa; the Regional Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, Madam Gladys Cheyuo; NDC Wa Central Chairman Issahaku Famina; and representatives of the Wa Traditional Council.

It was chaired by the Advisory Board Chairman of the college, Alhaji Duogu Yakubu.

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