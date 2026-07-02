Will you stay for your children?

Marriage is not a place for a party or where you live happily ever after. This is because no matter how much you love each other, you will fight because you are two different people with different backgrounds, values and expectations who are trying to share all areas of your lives.

It is also sad to note that most of the things you fight about in your marriage have no solutions because they come from your inborn characteristics.

When you have an abusive partner and you have children in the marriage, the situation becomes very complicated.

The urge to quit in an attempt to save your children is high, but it could be the beginning of bad things happening to you and your children.

Abusive marriages and children

The effect of the health of marriage begins in the womb because the child in the womb feels and responds to the emotions of his or her parents. If you have a painful marriage, the unborn child develops painful emotions.

At birth, the family becomes the first natural school of the baby and he or she develops the values of his or her parents. For example, a boy who grows up in an abusive home, where the father is always shouting at his wife, grows up doing the same.

The girl also develops emotional pain, and when she grows up, she falls into a cycle of bad men like her father. She loves only bad men because they create the drama her father created to activate her childhood pains, and as she loves the man, she tries to heal her past.

Simply put, if parents do not show love, their children cannot show true love. Abusive marriages, therefore, have serious negative effects on children.

Divorce and parents

Divorce harms both parents, irrespective of who may be at fault. It creates anxiety, panic, grief and bitterness. You live in fear and anticipate failure.

Stress from divorce breaks down your immune system and predisposes you to diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes.

You have decreased social relationships because everybody accuses you of being guilty, even if you are the innocent party.

You find that while your friends of the same sex avoid you because you may be seen as a threat to their marriages, your friends of the opposite sex, who would otherwise not dare, make attempts because they find you are available and vulnerable.

Spiritually, you must appreciate that God is the author of marriage and by His plan, marriage is indissoluble.

Divorce is, therefore, a great sin because you break what God says must not be broken. God hates divorce and so must you.

Divorce and children

Children from divorced homes have great emotional trauma because they are deprived of the love of one of their parents. They lose their self-confidence and the ability to relate to others properly.

They tend to be poor performers and become prone to behavioural problems like sexual promiscuity, substance abuse and robbery.

When a child from a divorced home marries, he or she has a 75 percent chance that his or her marriage will collapse. Divorce, therefore, harms the partners, their children and society. It has never been a solution but the problem.

Many leave their marriages needlessly today. About 90 per cent of partners who divorce regret and wish they had been patient enough to stay and work on their marriages.

Resolve never to be a victim of divorce. Nothing will happen to you except what you put into your mind.

Will you stay for your children?

Human nature seeks the path of least resistance. When faced with difficulties in marriage, the easiest option is to quit, but once you leave, it is almost over for you and your children.

If you remarry, you have a higher chance of divorce because your emotional pains spill into your new relationship.

Our parents and grandparents were very wise. When faced with challenges in the marriage, they would say ‘mmofra no nti’, or because of the children, and stay.

Do the same; stay on and work on your marriage. If you work on your marriage, it will work. The good news is that most of the time it takes one committed partner to turn a marriage around.

Let it be you always. Your partner can only react lovingly to your loving acts. Be everything to your spouse. Never let your innocent children suffer in future for your actions and inaction.

Never make divorce an option in your marriage. No sacrifice is too much for your children. One day, when you look at your children who may then have made it in life, you will be proud of the sacrifices you made for them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.