Athletics

World Athletics blocks Favour Ofili’s switch to Turkey

Source: The Guardian, Nigeria  
  16 April 2026 11:50am
Favour Ofili
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World Athletics has rejected an application by the Türkiye Athletics Federation (TAF) to secure a transfer of allegiance for Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili.

The decision, issued on April 16, 2026, by the Nationality Review Panel, means the 23‑year‑old athlete will not be eligible to represent Türkiye at major international competitions, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The Panel concluded that the transfer was part of a wider government‑led recruitment strategy in Türkiye, designed to attract overseas talent with lucrative contracts.

“The eleven applications form part of a recruitment strategy led by the Türkiye government to recruit overseas talent by offering lucrative club‑level contracts to induce transfers of allegiance and ensure the athletes become eligible to represent Turkey at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games,’ the decision stated.

Ofili, who last represented Nigeria at the Paris 2024 Olympics, was granted Turkish citizenship in May 2025.

She argued that the move was motivated by disputes with the Nigerian Athletics Federation, which she said failed her at two Olympic Games, and by personal safety concerns.Sports

The transfer aims to protect her sports career and mental health following disputes with the Nigerian Athletics Federation… and personal safety concerns,’ the Panel noted from her testimony.

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