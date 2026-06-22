World Cup: Fans delayed entry as bad weather affects France-Iraq tie

Audio By Carbonatix
Bad weather delayed fans being able to enter the Philadelphia Stadium for Monday's World Cup match between France and Iraq, after warnings not to travel to the area four hours before kick-off.
Heavy downpours and bouts of thunder and lightning are forecast for the Group I tie, which is the 42nd match of this World Cup.
"Due to inclement weather in the region, gates opening will be delayed," a statement by the Lincoln Financial Field, the name of the ground the match is taking place, said on X.
"If you are not in the area, please do not travel to Philadelphia Stadium at this time.
"A new gates opening time will be communicated once the weather has passed. If you are near Philadelphia Stadium, please take shelter."
There was heavy rain in the area hours before kick-off, however, a new update two and a half hours before kick-off confirmed gates were now open to fans, to enter the stadium after the shower had passed.
The game kicked off as scheduled at 17:00 local time (22:00 BST).
There are rules in place that if lightning is detected within eight miles of stadiums hosting World Cup games, matches will pause for 30 minutes and fans will be escorted to safe areas.
No game has been impacted by storms during the tournament so far.
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