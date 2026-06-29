Your WhatsApp username is up for grabs – Reserve yours now before someone else takes it

WhatsApp has announced a privacy update that will allow users to connect with others without sharing their phone numbers, as the messaging platform introduces usernames for the first time.

Starting this week, users can reserve a username to use later this year when the feature officially launches. The move is designed to give users greater control over their personal information and reduce the need to share phone numbers in new or casual connections.

"When someone new walks into your life – a classmate, a neighbour, someone you meet at an event – sharing a phone number can feel like a big step. That's because a phone number is personal and it's tied to so many parts of your life. Sometimes you just want to chat without handing over your digits," the company said in a blog post.

The feature also addresses concerns about group conversations. "You want to join the parent chat for the soccer team but you're not ready to give your phone number to people you've never met," WhatsApp noted.

With more than three billion people on the platform, many names overlap, prompting the company to open reservations early so users have the opportunity to select a username that matters to them. The app has also introduced a username generator to help users choose a unique identifier.

For creators, small businesses, and organisations that want to maintain a consistent online presence, WhatsApp has reserved an option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username.

WhatsApp emphasised that there will be no directory to browse and no suggestions, meaning people will need to know a user's exact username to contact them for the first time. The platform has also built an optional username key that others will need to know to message a user, providing an additional layer of privacy.

Once usernames are launched, when users message a person or business for the first time, their phone number will no longer be visible if they have enabled their username.

Users can reserve their username in a few seconds on the latest version of WhatsApp by going to Settings > Account > Username.

The feature will be rolled out gradually over the coming months, with users notified in WhatsApp when usernames become available in their country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.