Ghanaian startup launches AI-powered WhatsApp sales platform

Marvin Asamoah Founder, Phleroma Ltd

A Ghanaian technology startup has launched an artificial intelligence-powered platform that aims to help businesses automate sales and customer service through WhatsApp.

The platform, called Relay, allows businesses to manage customer enquiries, process orders, and receive payments through the messaging application without the need for a website or mobile app.

Its founder, Marvin Asamoah, says the idea was born out of the growing role WhatsApp plays in commerce across Africa and other emerging markets.

"Customers don't want to download another app or learn a new platform. They are already on WhatsApp, and that's where they want to buy," he told the BBC.

Mr Asamoah says many small businesses spend hours each day responding to routine customer questions about prices, stock availability and deliveries.

"Business owners often become their own customer service teams. They are answering the same questions hundreds of times a day," he said.

Relay connects to a business's WhatsApp Business account and uses artificial intelligence to respond to customer enquiries, recommend products, confirm orders, collect delivery information and generate payment links.

The company says business owners can monitor activity through an online dashboard and intervene whenever necessary.

According to the startup, its first paying customer, a grocery delivery business in Ghana's capital, Accra, signed up on the day the platform was launched in May.

Within its first three trading days, the company says more than 83 orders worth over GHS70,000 ($4,700) were processed through the platform.

"The first customer was able to go live within an hour. They connected their WhatsApp account, uploaded their products and started taking orders immediately," Mr Asamoah said.

The startup says its technology has been designed specifically for markets where conversational commerce is common and traditional e-commerce adoption remains relatively low.

Unlike many AI-powered sales tools developed for Western markets, Relay supports several African languages and local payment systems.

"We built this for the way commerce actually works in Africa and many parts of the Global South," Mr Asamoah said.

"People buy through conversations. They ask questions, negotiate, seek recommendations and place orders through chat."

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has more than two billion users globally and is widely used by businesses ranging from small retailers to large enterprises.

Industry analysts say the rise of conversational commerce is creating opportunities for startups that can simplify transactions within messaging platforms.

Relay plans to expand into other African markets, including Nigeria and Kenya, while introducing new features such as mobile money integrations, demand forecasting tools and business analytics.

For now, the company is focused on onboarding businesses in Ghana.

"Ghana is where we are starting, but from day one we have built Relay for a global market," Mr Asamoah said.

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