How to spot and avoid task scams on WhatsApp, Telegram

The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued a consumer alert warning the public about the growing threat of task scams, also known as gamified job scams, which are increasingly being used to defraud individuals through messaging platforms.

According to the FTC, these scams begin with an unexpected message on WhatsApp, Telegram, text message, or social media, offering quick money through simple online tasks such as "optimisation" or "product boosting."

Victims are directed to complete tasks through an app or online platform and are led to believe they earn a commission with each click.

However, the FTC warns that there are no commissions, and only the scammers make money. As victims complete tasks, the app displays supposed earnings that appear to grow, but they are entirely fake. Scammers may even pay small amounts, typically between $5 and $20, to gain the victim's trust.

Once trust is established, the scammer turns the tables.

Victims are told they must deposit their own money, usually in cryptocurrency, to unlock and complete the next set of tasks and withdraw their supposed earnings.

Even after making the deposit, victims cannot access their fake earnings, and their real money is lost.

To avoid falling victim to task scams, the FTC advises the public to ignore generic or unexpected job offers, as legitimate employers will never contact individuals that way.

Consumers are also warned never to pay anyone to get paid or to secure a job, as that is a sure sign of a scam.

Additionally, individuals should not trust anyone who claims to pay for positive ratings or online likes, as no honest company engages in such practices.

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