India issues notice to Telegram, Signal on concerns over usernames, source says

India has issued notices to messaging platforms Telegram and Signal ​over concerns that their username features ‌could facilitate impersonation and other forms of misuse, a government source said on ​Friday, escalating the country's scrutiny ​of user-anonymity tools on digital platforms.

Here ⁠are some details:

The messaging platforms ​have been asked to explain the ​safeguards in place to protect users as part of the government's push to strengthen ​accountability on digital platforms, the ​source said on condition of anonymity.

The notice comes ‌after the government also directed Meta's WhatsApp to stop the phased rollout of its username feature in India that ​will eventually ​allow users ⁠to message others without sharing their phone numbers.

The ​intervention is an escalation of ​India's ⁠policing of online platforms, coming weeks after it blocked Telegram and following years ⁠of ​run-ins with Elon Musk's X ​over content-takedown orders.

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