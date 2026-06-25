500 nurses enrolled in new specialist training programme

Nearly 500 nurses have been admitted into specialised training programmes under the Mahama Care Initiative as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana's capacity to provide advanced healthcare services and address the growing burden of complex medical conditions.

The nurses were formally admitted during a joint matriculation ceremony for the 2025/2026 academic year, marking a significant step in the government's drive to build a highly skilled specialist nursing workforce.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, described the programme as a strategic investment in the country's healthcare system.

He said the initiative was designed to equip nurses with specialised skills needed to improve the delivery of advanced medical care across Ghana.

According to him, the training will focus on key areas including Emergency Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Cardiology Nursing, Nephrology Nursing, Endocrinology Nursing and Oncology Nursing.

Mr Akandoh noted that the programme is being implemented through expanded training opportunities across selected institutions to ensure that the country develops the expertise required to meet emerging healthcare challenges.

He urged the students to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and excellence throughout their training, stressing that they would play a vital role in expanding access to quality specialist healthcare services nationwide.

Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, highlighted the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases in Ghana, including diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and cancer.

She attributed the growing burden of these conditions to factors such as unhealthy lifestyles and late diagnosis, warning that they continue to place significant pressure on the country's healthcare system.

Dr Ayensu-Danquah called for greater emphasis on disease prevention, early screening and stronger primary healthcare systems to help reduce the number of patients requiring specialised and critical care services.

She said strengthening preventive healthcare would be key to improving health outcomes and easing the strain on hospitals and specialist treatment centres.

The Principal of the School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing, Mrs Faustina Excel Adipa, encouraged the newly admitted students to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their studies.

She described the specialist training programme as a long-term investment in Ghana's healthcare future and urged the students to take full advantage of the opportunity to develop the expertise needed to support quality healthcare delivery.

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