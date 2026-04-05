$600m tomato imports undermining Ghana’s economy — Chamber of Agribusiness

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Chamber of Agribusiness has urged the government to suspend the importation of selected agricultural products, particularly tomatoes, to stimulate local production and support the 24-hour economy agenda.
Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Anthony Morrison, said current import levels are undermining the domestic industry and costing the country jobs and investment opportunities.
Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Saturday, 4 April 2026, he noted that while efforts are underway to align businesses with the 24-hour economy and attract private sector investment, such goals require targeted restrictions on certain imports.
Mr Morrison argued that Ghana’s heavy reliance on imported tomatoes is economically unsustainable and deprives the country of significant employment opportunities. He stated that the country imports nearly $600 million worth of fresh tomatoes annually, in addition to over $800 million in processed tomato products, resulting in substantial losses in potential jobs.
He emphasised that curbing imports would create space for local producers and agro-processing firms to expand, in line with broader efforts to drive industrialisation and round-the-clock economic activity.
His comments follow the recent ban on tomato imports to Ghana by neighbouring Burkina Faso, which was later reversed.
Read also: Ghana welcomes lifting of Burkina Faso’s tomato export ban
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