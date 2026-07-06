A Lifetime of excellence: Dr Williams Kwasi Peprah attains the rank of full Professor at Andrews University

The promotion of Dr Williams Kwasi Peprah to the rank of Full Professor of Finance at Andrews University, School of Business Administration, Berrien Springs, Michigan, USA, marks a defining moment in a career distinguished by academic excellence, professional leadership, impactful research, and dedicated service. It is not merely a personal milestone but a recognition of commitment to advancing higher education, strengthening institutions, mentoring future leaders, and contributing to global scholarship.

Promotion to the rank of Full Professor is an academic distinction awarded by a university. It is reserved for scholars who have demonstrated sustained excellence in teaching, research, publication, professional service, and leadership, while making significant contributions to their discipline at both national and international levels.

For Professor Peprah, this promotion reflects a remarkable journey from Ghana to the global academic stage, a journey built on hard work, perseverance, faith, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

From Humble Beginnings to Global Recognition

Professor Peprah’s educational journey began at Adventist Preparatory School in Amakom, Kumasi, Ghana, before continuing to Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School (OKESS) in Kumasi, Ghana, where he laid the foundation for his academic pursuits.

He later earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting) from Valley View University, Ghana. Recognising the importance of advanced financial knowledge, he pursued a Master of Business Administration (Finance) through the University of Ghana, delivered on the campus of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana. His passion for research subsequently led him to the Adventist University of the Philippines, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Commerce, specialising in Accounting and Finance. These academic achievements provided the platform for a career that successfully bridges academic scholarships with practical industry experience.

A Scholar with Exceptional Professional Credentials

Professor Peprah’s commitment to lifelong learning extends beyond university education. Throughout his career, he has earned several internationally respected professional qualifications that reflect excellence in finance, accounting, investment management, quality systems, and corporate leadership.

His professional credentials include membership of the American Finance Association, Financial Management Association International, Phi Kappa Phi Society, Fellow of the Institute of Financial Accountants (IFA), United Kingdom; Fellow of the Institute of Public Accountants (IPA), Australia; Fellow of the Chartered Financial and Investment Analyst (F.CFIA); Certified Investment Advisor; Certified Ghana Stock Exchange Securities Professional; Six Sigma Green Belt; Certified Internal Auditor for Integrated Management Systems (ISO); and professional certifications in ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems and ISO 22000 Food Safety Management Systems.

These qualifications demonstrate his commitment to maintaining the highest professional standards while effectively connecting academic theory with industry practice.

From Corporate Executive to International Academic

Before joining academia full-time, Professor Peprah established an impressive career in corporate finance and executive management. Over the years, he held senior leadership positions including Chief Finance Officer, General Manager, Finance and Administrative Manager, Head of Finance, Investment Officer, and Senior Lecturer, serving multinational companies, investment institutions, and universities.

His experience across manufacturing, investment management, higher education, and financial administration has provided practical insights that continue to enrich both his teaching and research. His unique ability to combine executive experience with academic scholarship has earned him widespread respect among students, colleagues, and industry professionals alike.

Excellence in Teaching

At Andrews University, Professor Peprah has become known for inspiring students through rigorous teaching, practical learning, ethical leadership, and critical thinking. His classrooms emphasise not only technical competence but also integrity, innovation, and responsible decision-making. His dedication to student success was recognised with the Graduate Teaching Excellence Award at the Andrews University School of Business Administration, an honour acknowledging his outstanding contribution to graduate education, mentorship, and faith-integrated learning.

Beyond Andrews University, he has taught undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral courses at universities across Africa, Asia, and North America, while supervising numerous master's and doctoral research dissertations that continue to influence business practice, leadership, governance, public policies and academic inquiry.

A Researcher with Global Impact

Professor Peprah has established an international reputation through an extensive body of scholarly research covering diverse areas of finance, management, and policy. His research covers corporate finance, accounting, corporate governance, financial sustainability, public financial management, entrepreneurship, financial markets, behavioural finance, digital transformation, organisational performance, sustainable development, artificial intelligence in business education, public policy, and advanced statistics.

His work has been published in leading peer-reviewed international journals, presented at conferences around the world, and cited globally. His research continues to inform policy discussions, organisational practice, and academic scholarship while attracting increasing international recognition and scholarly citations.

A Respected Public Voice

Professor Peprah’s influence extends beyond university campuses. He is widely recognised as one of Africa’s and Ghana’s respected financial analysts and economic commentators, regularly providing expert insights through television, radio, newspapers, and other media platforms. His analyses on inflation, exchange rates, monetary policy, banking reforms, investment, public debt, financial markets, and economic development have contributed meaningfully to national conversations on economic policy.

He is known for explaining complex financial issues in simple, practical language; he has become a trusted source of financial education for policymakers, business leaders, investors, and the general public.

Leadership Through Service

Throughout his career, Professor Peprah has demonstrated that leadership is about service. His contributions extend beyond teaching and research into professional associations, academic governance, church leadership, and community development. He has consistently championed ethical leadership, sound corporate governance, financial accountability, institutional sustainability, and the mentorship of young academics and professionals. Colleagues describe him as a collaborative leader who is passionate about developing others and strengthening institutions for long-term success.

The Significance of Full Professorship

The rank of Full Professor represents the highest level of academic achievement. It recognizes sustained excellence over many years in scholarship, teaching, research, publication, professional engagement, and institutional leadership.

For Professor Peprah, this promotion is the culmination of dedication to expanding knowledge, advancing finance education, mentoring future scholars, and contributing to the development of society through research and public engagement. It is also a testament to the confidence placed in him by his peers, who recognise the lasting impact of his scholarly contributions and professional leadership.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Professor Williams Kwasi Peprah’s story is one of perseverance, discipline, integrity, and purpose. From his early education in Kumasi, Ghana, to becoming a Full Professor at one of America’s respected universities, his journey demonstrates that excellence is achieved through continuous learning, hard work, humility, and unwavering faith. His promotion serves as an inspiration to students, academics, and professionals across Ghana, Africa, and the wider international community. It reminds aspiring scholars that true success is measured not only by academic titles but also by the positive influence one has on people, institutions, and society.

As colleagues, students, alumni, family, and friends celebrate this remarkable achievement, they also celebrate a legacy that continues to grow. Professor Peprah has distinguished himself as an educator, researcher, mentor, financial expert, and servant leader whose contributions will continue to shape lives and institutions for generations to come. His elevation to the rank of Full Professor is both a personal accomplishment and a source of pride for Ghana, the global academic community, and all those who have been inspired by his example. It stands as a powerful reminder that with vision, perseverance, excellence, and faith, remarkable achievements are possible.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.