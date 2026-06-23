Access Bank Ghana sets course for earnings growth after record balance sheet expansion

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has outlined its next phase of growth, shifting from balance sheet expansion to disciplined earnings growth, improved operational efficiency and stronger risk-adjusted returns.

At its 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Accra on Friday, June 19, 2026, the Bank reported a record balance sheet of GH¢19.02 billion for the 2025 financial year, representing a 14.9% year-on-year increase. The growth was supported by continued deposit mobilisation, expanded lending and retained earnings. Management indicated that its priority for 2026 and beyond is to convert this scale into sustainable shareholder value through a three-pillar strategy: Grow, Transform and Protect.

Strong Balance Sheet Momentum

The Bank delivered a strong financial performance, with total equity rising to GH¢2.04 billion, driven entirely by retained earnings. Customer deposits grew by 11.5% to GH¢14.54 billion, while the loan book expanded significantly by 36.7% to GH¢5.06 billion, effectively tripling lending since 2022.

Speaking at the AGM, the Board Chairperson of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Ms. Ama Sarpong Bawuah, expressed appreciation to shareholders, customers, employees and regulators for their continued trust and support.

“Despite a challenging operating environment, Access Bank Ghana delivered a resilient performance underpinned by disciplined execution, customer-focused innovation and the unwavering commitment of our people. We remain focused on creating sustainable value for our shareholders while supporting businesses, communities and Ghana’s broader economic development,” Ms. Bawuah said.

A Clear Path Forward

Having firmly established its growth platform, the Bank is now focused on converting balance sheet strength into earnings growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

The Managing Director of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, Ms. Pearl Nkrumah, outlined the Bank’s strategic framework for 2026 and beyond: Grow, Transform and Protect. According to her, the framework is anchored on three key priorities.

Under the Grow pillar, the Bank will focus on deepening customer relationships, strengthening deposit mobilisation, expanding quality lending and increasing engagement across retail, SME, commercial, corporate and public-sector banking.

Through the Transform pillar, Access Bank will continue to accelerate digital adoption, improve operational efficiency and build a leaner cost-to-serve model.

Under the Protect pillar, the focus will remain on disciplined risk management, asset quality, capital preservation, regulatory compliance and the protection of long-term shareholder value.

Reiterating the Bank’s strategic direction, Ms. Nkrumah said:

“The balance sheet, the deposit franchise, the branch network and the digital infrastructure are now in place. The work ahead is to deploy that foundation purposefully, deepen value for our customers, create sustainable returns for our shareholders and strengthen our contribution to Ghana’s broader economic development.”

Governance and Leadership

At the AGM, shareholders considered and approved the Bank’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, and endorsed key board appointments aimed at strengthening leadership and corporate governance.

These included the re-election of Miss Hadiza Ambursa and Mrs. Yvette Adounvo Atekpe as Independent Non-Executive Directors, as well as the appointment of Prof. David Dodoo-Arhin as Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Eugene Ocansey as Executive Director for Retail and SME Banking, and Mr. Nana Kwabena Afoom as Executive Director for Wholesale Banking.

Shareholders commended the Board and Management for the Bank’s disciplined stewardship during the year and welcomed the proposed dividend, subject to approval by the Bank of Ghana.

While noting the moderation in profit after tax, shareholders encouraged Management to sustain the momentum in balance sheet growth while accelerating the conversion of scale into stronger earnings and improved shareholder returns.

Community Impact and Recognition

Beyond its financial performance, the Bank continued to strengthen its brand, customer experience and sustainability credentials.

Access Bank Ghana was named Best Bank in SME Customer Experience 2025 by KPMG and received several other notable recognitions, including Ghana’s Best Bank 2025 at the Euromoney Awards and the Global Finance Best Bank Award 2025.

Its “A Sandal More for a Better Tomorrow” initiative further reinforced the Bank’s commitment to inclusive development, distributing more than 31,000 sandals made from recycled tyres across all 16 regions of Ghana while supporting over 500 shoemakers in the Ashanti Region.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Access Bank Ghana remains optimistic about opportunities within Ghana’s economy and is well-positioned to support individuals, businesses and institutions through innovative financial solutions and strategic partnerships.

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc, a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc, is a leading full-service commercial bank in Ghana. Committed to advancing financial inclusion and delivering innovative banking solutions, the Bank continues to empower individuals and businesses through its extensive range of products and services.

With a strong focus on superior customer service, sustainability and digital transformation, Access Bank Ghana remains dedicated to supporting the unbanked, creating opportunities for financial growth and ensuring that every customer enjoys seamless access to modern banking services.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.