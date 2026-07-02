Audio By Carbonatix
Access Plus Communications launches ‘Eye Focus App’ to broaden reach of AI-powered vision screening
The Eye Focus App, an AI-powered screening platform developed by Access Plus Communications, was launched at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.
The app is designed to make preliminary eye checks more accessible for school children and underserved communities.
Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Plus Communications, Kelvin Boateng, said the app was built on the belief that “early detection is better protection.”
He explained that Eye Focus was conceived “as a bridge between technology and healthcare, between awareness and action, and ultimately between individuals and the professional eye care they need.”
According to him, “Technology should not simply exist because it is possible. It should exist because it makes life better for people.”
Municipal Director of Health Services for La Dade-Kotopon, Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, also commended the initiative.
She urged the public to download the Eye Focus App on their mobile phones to screen their eyes, and encouraged parents and guardians to pay close attention to their children’s eye health, particularly if they struggle to see the board in school.
“They should take immediate action because early intervention can make a difference for their future,” she said.
Professor of Optometry at the School of Optometry and Vision Science, University of Cape Coast, Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, also spoke on preventive care.
He advised that anyone aged 40 and above should visit an optometrist at least every two years to monitor their eye health.
“It will be even easier to use the app regularly to check your eye health. Be sure to check both your left and right eyes on the app,” he said.
The smartphone-based platform uses validated tools to test visual acuity, visual field, and colour vision and provides users with instant results, eye health tips, and referrals for follow-up care.
Developers stressed that it is an early screening and awareness tool, not a substitute for professional eye examinations, and noted that Eye Focus will support optometrists, schools, and public health institutions in expanding preventive eye care across Ghana and Africa.
The Eye Focus App is currently available only on the Google Play Store.
Latest Stories
-
484,059 collaterals registered in 2025, total value of secured loans amounted to GH¢148.3bn
2 minutes
-
FDA warns public against consuming food recovered from floodwaters
55 minutes
-
Keta Assembly to open Kedzi Azizadzi floodgates on Friday to ease flooding
57 minutes
-
Teachers who accept rural postings to get study leave after two years – Education Minister
57 minutes
-
Ghanaian’s death not connected to anti-immigration protests — Leader of Concerned Ghanaians in South Africa
1 hour
-
Conflicting reports on Ghanaian’s death in South Africa disturbing — Jinapor
1 hour
-
Ryanair warns of ‘queue chaos’ from new EU border system
1 hour
-
Akatsi South MCE calls for more support as 13 schools receive dual desks
1 hour
-
Ghana Sports Fund boss courts global support for youth sports development
1 hour
-
China says pilot crashed small plane into skyscraper for ‘personal reasons’
2 hours
-
Police intercept 50,000 rounds of ammunition in Upper West, arrest three suspects
2 hours
-
Vatican excommunicates hundreds of thousands of splinter sect followers
2 hours
-
Access Plus Communications launches ‘Eye Focus App’ to broaden reach of AI-powered vision screening
2 hours
-
Asiedu Nketiah urges African leaders to match economic rhetoric with action
2 hours
-
24-Hour Economy Authority and Petrochemical Holdings GmbH partner to establish 2 projects in Ghana
2 hours