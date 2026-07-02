Access Plus Communications launches ‘Eye Focus App’ to broaden reach of AI-powered vision screening

The Eye Focus App, an AI-powered screening platform developed by Access Plus Communications, was launched at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The app is designed to make preliminary eye checks more accessible for school children and underserved communities.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Plus Communications, Kelvin Boateng, said the app was built on the belief that “early detection is better protection.”

CEO of Access Plus Communications, Kelvin Boateng

He explained that Eye Focus was conceived “as a bridge between technology and healthcare, between awareness and action, and ultimately between individuals and the professional eye care they need.”

According to him, “Technology should not simply exist because it is possible. It should exist because it makes life better for people.”

Municipal Director of Health Services for La Dade-Kotopon, Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh, also commended the initiative.

She urged the public to download the Eye Focus App on their mobile phones to screen their eyes, and encouraged parents and guardians to pay close attention to their children’s eye health, particularly if they struggle to see the board in school.

“They should take immediate action because early intervention can make a difference for their future,” she said.

La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr Caryn Agyemang Prempeh

Professor of Optometry at the School of Optometry and Vision Science, University of Cape Coast, Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, also spoke on preventive care.

He advised that anyone aged 40 and above should visit an optometrist at least every two years to monitor their eye health.

“It will be even easier to use the app regularly to check your eye health. Be sure to check both your left and right eyes on the app,” he said.

The smartphone-based platform uses validated tools to test visual acuity, visual field, and colour vision and provides users with instant results, eye health tips, and referrals for follow-up care.

Developers stressed that it is an early screening and awareness tool, not a substitute for professional eye examinations, and noted that Eye Focus will support optometrists, schools, and public health institutions in expanding preventive eye care across Ghana and Africa.

The Eye Focus App is currently available only on the Google Play Store.





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