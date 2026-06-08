Advans Ghana delivers 256% profit surge, signaling a new phase of scale and impact

Guillaume Valence, Managing Director, Advans Ghana

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited has reported a net profit of GH¢66.9million for the 2025 financial year, representing a 256 percent increase from GH¢18.7million in 2024. This strong performance marks a decisive shift in the institution’s trajectory, confirming its ability to combine rapid growth with sustained impact on Ghana’s real economy.

The results place Advans Ghana among the standout performers in the industry, underpinned by solid governance, disciplined execution, and increasing confidence from clients across the country. Over the course of the year, the institution disbursed more than GH¢900million in new loans, supporting businesses of all sizes and contributing to economic activity nationwide.

This momentum was reflected across key indicators. The gross loan portfolio expanded significantly, rising from GH¢390million to GH¢580million, while client deposits grew by 56percent to reach GH¢430million. This strong deposit mobilization signals a deepening trust in the institution and a strengthening savings culture among its clients. At the same time, Advans Ghana’s active client base increased to 149,000, further consolidating its position as a leading player serving micro, small and medium enterprises.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director, Guillaume Valence emphasized the human dimension behind the figures. “Behind these results are real stories: clients who trust us to grow their businesses and committed teams who deliver every day. Purpose, vision, and disciplined execution are what drive our growth,” he said.

Women remain at the heart of Advans Ghana’s growth strategy. The number of female clients rose significantly to 86,000, reflecting the institution’s continued focus on inclusive finance. Through the AdvansHER programme, loans extended to women increased by 52percent, while the average loan size rose by 17 percent, indicating both improved access to finance and the expansion of women-led businesses. Beyond financing, Advans Ghana also invested in capacity building, providing business skills training to more than 30,000 women farmers and channeling GH¢10.2 million into key agricultural value chains such as rice and shea.

The institution’s digital transformation also accelerated during the year, with digital transactions increasing by 48percent. This growth was largely driven by the adoption of USSD services and the MyAdvans GH mobile application, which are enabling clients—many of whom operate beyond traditional banking infrastructure—to access financial services more easily and efficiently. Digital innovation is becoming a key lever for expanding financial inclusion at scale.

In parallel with its financial performance, Advans Ghana continues to strengthen its commitment to responsible and secure banking. The institution was awarded the Client Protection Certification at Silver Level by MFR, a globally recognised standard that validates transparent and responsible lending practices. In addition, Advans Ghana achieved ISO 27001 certification, the international benchmark for information security management, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding client data and maintaining operational integrity.

Looking ahead, Advans Ghana has outlined its 2026 roadmap under the theme “Raising the Standard.” The strategy will focus on scaling operations, deepening client-centricity, investing in staff development, and driving efficiency across its model. This next phase aims to consolidate recent gains while setting a higher benchmark for performance and impact in the sector.

As part of the Advans Group, headquartered in Paris and present in six African countries serving over +740,000 clients, Advans Ghana continues to play a key role in advancing financial inclusion. Since its incorporation in 2007 and licensing by the Bank of Ghana, the institution has grown steadily and now serves more than 140,000 clients through a network of 20 branches across nine regions, supporting the ambitions of individuals and businesses alike.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.