Africa Governance Centre strengthens ties with Latin America at COPPPAL plenary in Mexico City

The Africa Governance Centre (AGC) has participated in the XLIII José “Lito” Jara Plenary Meeting of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL) in Mexico City, marking a step forward in efforts to deepen democratic governance cooperation between Africa and Latin America.

The Centre was represented by its Executive Chair, Ms Benedicta Lasi, and Executive Director, Prof. Nelson Oppong, following a formal invitation from COPPPAL. The invitation, according to AGC, reflects the longstanding partnership between both institutions and their shared commitment to promoting democratic governance and political cooperation.

AGC’s participation builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed during the 2025 African Political Parties Summit (APPS), which established a framework for collaboration on democratic governance, political party development, leadership training, institutional strengthening and knowledge exchange between the two regions.

The plenary brought together political leaders, party executives, policymakers, diplomats and international partners from across Latin America and the Caribbean to deliberate on key issues shaping democracy and governance.

Discussions focused on strengthening democratic institutions, enhancing political dialogue, promoting inclusive governance and reinforcing international cooperation among actors committed to democratic values and political stability.

In a statement, the Africa Governance Centre said it was honoured to contribute to the discussions and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing interregional collaboration.

“The Africa Governance Centre was honoured to contribute to these important conversations and reaffirm its commitment to fostering stronger interregional partnerships that encourage the exchange of experiences, best practices, and innovative approaches to democratic governance,” the Centre stated.

The AGC also noted that collaboration between Africa and Latin America presents opportunities to address shared governance challenges while promoting democratic resilience, citizen participation and accountable leadership.

During the meeting, Senator Alejandro Moreno Cárdenas was re-elected President of COPPPAL. The Africa Governance Centre congratulated him on his re-election and expressed confidence that his leadership would further strengthen cooperation among political parties in Latin America and deepen engagement with African partners.

The Centre expressed appreciation to COPPPAL’s leadership and Secretariat for the invitation and hospitality extended to its delegation throughout the plenary.

AGC reiterated its commitment to working with governments, political parties, regional organisations, development partners and civil society to promote inclusive political participation and strengthen democratic institutions.

The Centre said it looks forward to expanding cooperation with COPPPAL and other international partners as part of ongoing efforts to advance dialogue, democratic innovation and cross-regional collaboration.

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