Agogo Omanhene Nana Akuoko Sarpong passes on; one-week rites set for June 4

The Agogo Traditional Council has announced the passing of the Omanhene of Agogo, Asante Akyem, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, ending a remarkable 51-year reign.

In a statement signed by Krontihene Nana Kwame Nti, the council described his passing of the paramount chief as a “monumental loss” to both Asanteman and Ghana.

In line with Asante customs, the Queen Mother of Agogo, Nana Serwaa Afrakoma Kusi Oboadum, together with the Traditional Council, formally conveyed news of his death to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on March 26, 2026.

The late chief, occupant of the Ofori Krobon Stool, was widely respected for his leadership, which blended the preservation of tradition with efforts toward modernization and development in Agogoman.

The Council has announced that the traditional one-week observation rites will be held on June 4, 2026, at Agogo in the Asante Akyem Municipality, urging the public to participate in the customary rites to honour the memory and legacy of the late Omanhene.

Nana Akuoko Sarpong was not only a traditional ruler but also a prominent national figure. He served as Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North from 1979 to 1981 on the ticket of the Popular Front Party.

He later held several key roles in government, including Minister of Health, Minister of the Interior, Presidential Staffer for Chieftaincy Affairs, Chairman of the Commission on Culture, and Member of the Council of State.

A legal practitioner by profession, he was also known for his advocacy for education and national unity.

The Council extended condolences to his wife, Mrs. Ellen Adwoa Ampofoa Sarpong, his children, and the entire Agogo community. Details of the final funeral rites are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

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