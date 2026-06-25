AI and the future of Jobs: Ghana’s AI Strategy and opportunities for youth action

On 24th April 2026, the Government of Ghana launched the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy and Roadmap (2025 –2035), setting out a ten-year vision to harness AI, drive the digital economy, and position Ghana as a leading digital innovation hub in Africa. While AI is displacing jobs globally, it is simultaneously creating new ones. Jobs are shifting – and Ghana’s young people are at the centre of that shift.

Every era of African economic transformation carries a story about who was positioned to benefit and who arrived too late. Today, that pattern can change. For the first time in our lifetime, the blueprint is not in Washington, London, Brussels, or Beijing. It is in Accra. And it has your name on it.

Ghana’s AI Ecosystem: Strong Foundations, One Gap

Ghana already has more going for it than most people realise. Google opened its first African AI centre in Accra. KNUST’s Responsible AI Laboratory produces globally competitive research. Startups like Minohealth AI Labs and Farmerline are solving real Ghanaian problems with machine intelligence. As of 2024, one-hundred and fifteen companies were working on AI innovation in Ghana, the sixth highest on the continent. However, the ecosystem remains fragmented, a gap that a generation of young Ghanaians is positioned to close.

The Numbers Are Targets, Not Decoration

The Strategy projects that AI will contribute 500 billion cedis (44 billion USD) to GDP by 2035. It plans a National AI Fund starting at 5 billion cedis to attract 200 billion cedis in combined investment. It calls explicitly for at least ten thousand mid-to-senior AI researchers by 2033 and one million AI-ready youth by the same year. These are not inspirational figures – they are targets that require bodies, skills, and ambition to meet. If Ghana does not produce those researchers domestically, someone else will find those roles.

Caption: Ghana’s AI Strategy aims to prepare one million AI-ready youth and thousands of AI researchers by 2033.

Critically, the strategy calls for a more producer-led approach to AI, not a consumer-led one. The government is not simply asking young Ghanaians to learn how to use ChatGPT. It is asking us to build the next thing, train a model on Ghanaian data, solve Ghanaian problems, and compete globally. That is a far more powerful ambition.

Where the Opportunities Are

AI in Ghana is not one industry – it is an intersection with every industry. The strategy identifies eight priority sectors, each representing a career pathway, a research opportunity, or a business to be built. Healthcare faces structural inequalities in access and professional shortages that AI can directly address. Agriculture, the backbone of the economy, needs AI for crop yield optimisation, soil management, and food detection. Financial services offer wide-open ground for AI in fraud detection, credit scoring for the unbanked, and personalised tools– especially for students of economics, mathematics, or computer science.

Natural Language processing (NLP) deserves special mention: Ghana NLP and KNUST’s research programs have built a genuine comparative advantage here. The strategy calls for a dedicated NLP Centre of Excellence. Whoever builds tools that allow Twi, Fante, Ga, Ewe, Dagbani and other Ghanaian languages to interact with AI systems will not just serve Ghana – they will serve millions of speakers across West Africa.



Public administration is another frontier. The strategy envisions GhanaChat, a large language model trained on government data to improve public service delivery. Building and auditing such a system require engineers, data scientists, ethicists, and policy professionals – not hypothetical jobs, but roles the strategy explicitly calls for, including new civil service grades for data protection and cybersecurity officers.

Practical Recommendations

For government: establish a youth-linked AI strategy sandbox allowing young entrepreneurs to test solutions before full compliance burdens apply. Implement an algorithmic transparency register listing every public-sector AI system and its affected populations. Priotise datasets creations grants for underrepresented Ghanaian languages and rural communities.

For education institutions: embed AI ethics and auditing curricula at every level, from secondary school to postgraduate. KNUST, Asheshi, University of Ghana, and Academic City should formalise research pipelines connecting students directly to organisations like MinoHealth and Farmerline, and retrain teachers in AI pedagogy.



For the private sector: co-fund dataset creation and data labelling programs as part of social investment portfolios, creating paid entry-level youth roles. Adopt and contribute to open-source AI tools, giving young developers internationally visible contribution records. Establish apprenticeship programs in AI infrastructure –data centre operation, cloud engineering, and cybersecurity – in partnership with government and educational institutions.



What To Do Now

Build functional literacy first. You need to understand what AI can and cannot do, how to ask the right questions, and how to translate its output into decisions that matter. Tools like Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplecity are free or low-cost points. Align your learning to a strategy. If you are studying medicine, focus on AI in diagnostics. If you are in agriculture, explore precision farming. If you are in law or policy, focus on AI governance and the Responsible AI authority mandate. The strategy has given you eight pillars – your skills should land where they are specifically needed and funded.

Connect to the community. The AI Association of Ghana, Youth in AI, Ghana NLP, Deep Learning Indaba, and innovation hubs like iSpace, Kumasi Hive, and HapaSpace are active community nodes named in the strategy. Showing up is a career move.

A Time-Limited Window

The institutions the strategy calls for are being created right now. The first cohort of fellows, interns, and researchers will be selected in the coming months. Ghana has already been in a position where its national development roadmap explicitly names the youth as the primary driver. The strategy does not say young Ghanaians should benefit from AI. It says young Ghanaians should build it, lead it, and own it.

This moment is both personal and communal. Every young Ghanaian who builds a tool in a local language, trains a model on local data, or staffs the Responsible AI Authority is not just advancing their own career – they are laying infrastructure the next generation will build on. The window is open. The blueprint is public. The gate is open!





About the Authors:

Dr Evans Owusu is an Astrophysicist and Artificial Intelligence AI Enthusiast currently serving as a Sessional Academic at the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Australia. With research and professional experience across four countries, he specialises in the application of AI and advanced physics to scientific discovery, technology innovation, and data-driven solutions. Evans holds a PhD in Physics from UNSW, Australia and an MSc in Physics and Astronomy from the University of Leeds, UK. (Email: drowusuevans@gmail.com)

Dr Richard Apau is a Systems Analyst and Cybersecurity Expert at the African Union Counter Terrorism (AUCTC), with over a decade of experience in Cybersecurity, Digital Forensics Investigations, Cyber Threat Intelligence, and AI Governance and Digital Transformation. He coordinates the AUCTC’s continental cybersecurity capability programme as well as provides strategic advice on AI policy development across Africa. Richard holds a PhD in Computer Science from KNUST, Ghana and an MSc in Cyber Security Management from the University of Warwick, UK. (Email: rich4u34@gmail.com)

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.