Crime | National

AMA arrests Nigerian man for illegal waste dumping and extortion in Accra

Source: adomonline.com  
  16 April 2026 11:12am
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The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian, Yusif Dahiru, for allegedly engaging in unauthorised waste dumping and extorting money from the public at an illegal dumping site near UTC in Accra.

Head of Public Affairs at the Assembly, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the suspect was arrested around 3:00 am on Monday following a tip-off.

According to him, Dahiru had positioned himself at the site and was receiving refuse from residents as though he had been officially authorised to manage waste disposal at the location.

He explained that the suspect allegedly collected money from unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of offering waste disposal services and claimed he was working for a supervisor.

However, during interrogation, Dahiru denied being an official waste collector but admitted to assisting people by dragging refuse to the site in exchange for money.

The Assembly says investigations are ongoing as it intensifies efforts to clamp down on illegal dumping and sanitation-related offences in the capital.

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