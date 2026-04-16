Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian, Yusif Dahiru, for allegedly engaging in unauthorised waste dumping and extorting money from the public at an illegal dumping site near UTC in Accra.
Head of Public Affairs at the Assembly, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the suspect was arrested around 3:00 am on Monday following a tip-off.
According to him, Dahiru had positioned himself at the site and was receiving refuse from residents as though he had been officially authorised to manage waste disposal at the location.
He explained that the suspect allegedly collected money from unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of offering waste disposal services and claimed he was working for a supervisor.
However, during interrogation, Dahiru denied being an official waste collector but admitted to assisting people by dragging refuse to the site in exchange for money.
The Assembly says investigations are ongoing as it intensifies efforts to clamp down on illegal dumping and sanitation-related offences in the capital.
Latest Stories
-
Assafuah alleges NPRA Acting CEO doubled salary without board approval
2 minutes
-
US and Iran expected to resume second round of peace talks in Pakistan next week
5 minutes
-
Prempeh College hosts French WASSCE seminar for Ashanti Region students
6 minutes
-
Secrecy in Publican AI customs deal sets dangerous precedent — Joseph Cudjoe
8 minutes
-
World Athletics blocks Favour Ofili’s switch to Turkey
19 minutes
-
Health Ministry begins validation of health professionals for recruitment and posting
27 minutes
-
Turkish Police arrest 162 over online posts on deadly school shootings
52 minutes
-
TGMA announces fashion-focused red carpet theme for 2026 edition
55 minutes
-
AMA arrests Nigerian man for illegal waste dumping and extortion in Accra
58 minutes
-
Ghana Police warns of rising human trafficking through sports
1 hour
-
SLTF starts disbursement for 2025/2026 No Academic Fees programme
1 hour
-
KGL group reaffirms commitment to tax compliance with GHS 153 Million contribution to GRA
1 hour
-
Gov’t to begin payment of 17-month salary arrears for unpaid teachers in May
1 hour
-
Government absorbing cost of fuel relief, not industry – Richmond Rockson rebuts COMAC CEO
2 hours
-
South African opposition figure Malema sentenced to five years in prison
2 hours