Ambassador Quartey highlights Ghana’s sustainable cocoa sector at Cocoa Connect Seminar in Rimini

Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, H.E. Mona Quartey

Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, H.E. Mona Quartey, has led a diplomatic delegation to the prestigious Meeting di Rimini to participate in the seminar "Cacao Connect: The Italian Way to the Sustainable Cocoa Supply Chain in Africa." She was accompanied by Mr. Kwesi Amuzu-Kpene, Head of Chancery of the Ghanaian Embassy in Rome.

During the event, Ambassador Quartey held exhaustive interactions with key global stakeholders, Italian institutional bodies (including MAECI and CDP), and major industry leaders like Ferrero and ICAM. Her discussions focused on promoting Ghana's exceptional quality standards, fostering public-private partnerships, and advancing climate-resilient, fair-trade practices within the cocoa supply chain.

Ambassador Quartey also shared vital updates on the Ghana Cocoa Board Bill 2026, which is expected to gain Presidential assent and soon to be passed into Law. She emphasized that this new Bill represents an asset for the sector - not only by improving the fortunes of local cocoa farmers but also by creating a highly attractive framework for investors focused on local value addition.

This active participation underscores the Embassy's firm commitment to economic diplomacy - positioning Ghana as a leading strategic partner for sustainable development and agro-processing in Europe.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.