Ambulance Serivice CEO inspects near-completed Volta Regional Administration and Dispatch Centre

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service (NAS), Dr George Kojo Owusu, has inspected the new Volta Regional Administration and Dispatch Centre, which is currently about 98 per cent complete.

The project, being undertaken with support from The Hunger Project Ghana, forms part of efforts to strengthen the operational and administrative capacity of the National Ambulance Service in the Volta Region and improve emergency response coordination.

During the inspection, Dr Owusu toured various sections of the facility, including office spaces, the dispatch centre, conference room, crew room, cafeteria and other support areas.

He assessed the progress of work and engaged the regional management team on preparations towards the completion and operationalisation of the centre.

The NAS Chief Executive also held discussions with staff on how the new facility would enhance communication, coordination and emergency response management across the region.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work and commended the team for their commitment throughout the renovation process.

Dr Owusu conveyed the appreciation of the National Ambulance Service to The Hunger Project Ghana for its support towards the project, noting that the facility would significantly improve the working environment for staff and contribute to better delivery of pre-hospital emergency care services.

Upon completion, the Volta Regional Administration and Dispatch Centre is expected to serve as a modern operational hub for administrative activities and emergency dispatch coordination, strengthening NAS’ capacity to respond swiftly to emergencies and save lives.

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