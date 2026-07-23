Ato Forson says government will not seek supplementary estimates in 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review

Audio By Carbonatix
Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has stated that the government is not seeking parliamentary approval for supplementary estimates as part of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, stressing that the expenditure framework approved at the beginning of the year remains intact.
Presenting the Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Dr Forson said the government had maintained fiscal discipline and therefore had no reason to revise the 2026 appropriations.
He indicated that the review was intended to provide an update on the economy's performance and the implementation of government policies, rather than request additional spending authority.
“Mr Speaker, I am not here to seek a supplementary estimate; the 2026 appropriations remain unchanged,” the Finance Minister told Parliament.
The announcement is expected to reinforce the government's commitment to prudent fiscal management as it continues implementing the 2026 Budget.
It also comes amid heightened interest in the Mid-Year Budget Review, with many observers closely watching for possible changes to government spending, borrowing plans, and broader macroeconomic policy for the remainder of the year.
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