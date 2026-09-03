Awudi wins Emerging Act of the Year at Ghana Music Awards USA

Audio By Carbonatix
Rising genre-bending artiste Awudi has won Emerging Act of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA, marking a new milestone in her career.
The honour celebrates Sena’s growth, creativity and commitment to building a musical world that brings together sound, culture, storytelling and striking visual expression.
From singles such as Cocoa Skin, SoundCloud, Useless, Blame and What U Mean, every release has revealed a new chapter in her evolution as an artiste.
For Awudi, the award represents more than recognition. It is a powerful reminder that every dream begins with the courage to be seen and heard. It honours the long hours, difficult moments, creative risks and unwavering belief that have shaped her journey.
The achievement arrives as Sena prepares to release her upcoming single, Rewind. Following Out of the Blue, the new song introduces the next era of AWUDI and signals an exciting step forward in her artistic journey.
Rooted in pop and R&B while drawing inspiration from Afrobeats and cultures around the world, Sena refuses to be confined by genre. She allows each song to become whatever it needs to be to tell its story honestly.
Beyond her own success, Sena hopes to use her music to connect people across cultures and make AWUDI a safe space where listeners can find comfort, confidence, freedom and a sense of belonging.
Winning Emerging Act of the Year is not simply the celebration of how far Awudi has come.
The achievement marks a defining moment for an artiste determined to tell meaningful stories, inspire others and leave her mark on the global music landscape.
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