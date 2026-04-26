Banks’ record GH¢2.5bn profit as of February 2026

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama

Banks operating in Ghana recorded a profit-after-tax of GH¢2.5 billion as of the end of February 2026.

This is compared with GH¢2.0 billion in the same period a year earlier, a 24.1% increase in growth year-on-year.

Similarly, profit-before-tax (PBT) recorded a growth of 21.0% in February 2026 relative to a growth of 20.7% in February 2025.

According to the March 2026 Monetary Policy Report (MPR), with the exception of other income, all income lines grew in February 2026, but at a slower pace compared to the same period last year.

Growth in net interest income was lower at 6.2% in 2026 from 11.0% in 2025. This reflected the decline in growth in interest income, which was due to the decline in lending rates and rates on money market instruments during the review period.

The fees and commissions, however, contracted by 0.6% in 2026 relative to a growth of 35.8% in 2025.

Similar declines in growth in cost lines outweighed the impact of the decline in growth in income lines on the bottom line.

The banking industry’s operating expenses grew by 6.1% in February 2026, compared to 24.7% in 2025. This reflected the moderation in growth in staff costs and non-staff related expenses.

The provisions for depreciation, bad debt, and impairment losses on financial assets also grew by 43.4% in February 2026 compared to the 55.5% contraction recorded in February 2025.

ROA and ROE

The profitability indicators for the banking sector declined in February 2026.

The sector’s Return on Assets (ROA) declined marginally to 4.6% in February 2026 from 4.7% in February 2025.

In addition, banks’ Return on Equity (ROE) decreased to 24.3% in February 2026 from 28.5% in February.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.