Beer bar operator remanded for allegedly killing landlord

Audio By Carbonatix
A 26-year-old drinking bar operator has been remanded into prison custody by the Toase District Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region, for allegedly killing his landlord.
The plea of the accused, Akwasi Gyamfi, was not taken.
He will be brought back to court on May 12, 2026, as the police await advice from the Attorney General’s Office.
Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Frank Acheampong, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Robert Addo that Mr Gyamfi was a tenant of Emmanuel Hagan, the deceased, at Ahwerewa in the Amansie West District.
He said, in early March this year, the deceased detected regular stoppages of the suspect meter and approached him to know what was happening.
However, Mr Gyamfi became angry, and a quarrel ensued between them.
In the process, Mr Gyamfi pulled a knife from his pocket, stabbed the deceased multiple times in his hand and neck. He then bolted.
The deceased was rushed to the Ahwerewa Health Centre but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
A report was made to the Ahwerewa Police, and the next day, Mr Gyamfi was arrested from his hideout.
After a police preliminary investigation, he was charged and brought before the court.
Prosecution said investigations were ongoing into the case.
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