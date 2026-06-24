Benjamin Asare’s grandmother sheds tears of joy over his performance in England vs Ghana match

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, has become a source of deep emotion in Korle Gonno, a suburb of Accra where he was raised, following his standout performance in the goalless draw against England in the 2026 World Cup group-stage match on Tuesday.
On Wednesday morning, a JoyNews team visiting the community saw residents celebrating his heroic performance with pride and admiration, describing him as composed, fearless, and pivotal in securing a valuable result for Ghana.
The most powerful moment of the visit, however, came from Benjamin Asare’s grandmother, who broke down in tears as she spoke about her grandson’s journey to international football.
Overcome with emotion, she reflected on how she personally raised him after the passing of his mother many years ago.
Seeing him now represent Ghana on the global stage, she said, was a moment the entire family prayed for.
Watch the video of the grandmother below
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