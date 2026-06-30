Technology | Technology

Boeing says IT outage affected computer systems, applications

Source: Reuters  
  30 June 2026 11:34pm
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Boeing said ​on Tuesday that an unplanned ‌IT outage affected some of its computer systems and applications.

The outage "significantly disrupted" ​the aerospace firm's commercial ​and military production, the Air Current ⁠reported, citing people familiar with ​the issues.

Boeing did not comment ​on the report, but said, "The cause of the outage is understood - we have ​no reason to believe it ​is due to a cyberattack - and our ‌IT ⁠team is working to bring all systems back online."

The company was able to complete some deliveries ​on the ​last day ⁠of the quarter, but final commercial jet inspections ​and paperwork largely ground ​to ⁠a halt due to the disruption, the Air Current said.

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