Audio By Carbonatix
Boeing said on Tuesday that an unplanned IT outage affected some of its computer systems and applications.
The outage "significantly disrupted" the aerospace firm's commercial and military production, the Air Current reported, citing people familiar with the issues.
Boeing did not comment on the report, but said, "The cause of the outage is understood - we have no reason to believe it is due to a cyberattack - and our IT team is working to bring all systems back online."
The company was able to complete some deliveries on the last day of the quarter, but final commercial jet inspections and paperwork largely ground to a halt due to the disruption, the Air Current said.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
South Africa’s anti-migrant protesters march nationwide, after thousands flee violence
16 minutes
-
Ebola outbreak could cost Africa up to $3.6 billion, UN says
26 minutes
-
Bayer’s $7.25 billion Roundup settlement gets August hearing date
36 minutes
-
TikTok to settle with teen plaintiff before California social media trial, law firm says
44 minutes
-
Mbappe scores twice as France breeze past Sweden into last 16
53 minutes
-
Chinese tycoon sentenced to 30 years in US jail
1 hour
-
Apple says it is releasing updates early in response to AI cybersecurity concerns
1 hour
-
Boeing says IT outage affected computer systems, applications
1 hour
-
AC Milan sign PSG’s Portugal striker Ramos for £60m
1 hour
-
Villa among four Premier League clubs fined by Uefa
2 hours
-
Rosenior nears management return at Paris FC
2 hours
-
Basketball superstar LeBron James to leave LA Lakers
2 hours
-
Flooding in Accra – It’s all about leadership (or lack of it)!
2 hours
-
Warrior King’s Tourbillon raises the bar for African luxury watchmaking
2 hours
-
Koeman resigns, while Netherlands report racist abuse
2 hours