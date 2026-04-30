Ghana engages American aircraft manufacturer Boeing in renewed push to relaunch national carrier

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has taken a fresh step toward re-establishing a national carrier, with its Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, holding high-level talks with executives of Boeing in Seattle.
The meeting forms part of broader efforts to secure strategic partnerships to support the long-discussed revival of a national airline, a key pillar in Ghana’s ambition to position itself as a leading aviation hub in West Africa.
During the engagement, the Ambassador stressed that a reliable and efficient national carrier remains critical to advancing trade, tourism, investment, and international connectivity under Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.
He indicated that the government is keen on working with Boeing to acquire the right aircraft and technical support needed to ensure the successful rebirth of the airline.
“We would appreciate a partnership with Boeing in securing appropriate equipment to ensure that the rebirth of a national carrier does not elude us,” he said.
According to him, restoring a national airline would not only enhance Ghana’s global reach but also drive job creation, boost economic activity, and reinforce the country’s status as a gateway to the sub-region.
Executives of Boeing welcomed the engagement, describing Ghana’s aviation sector as one with strong growth potential.
Senior Manager Rachel Peterson noted that the company is optimistic about opportunities in the Ghanaian market and is open to further discussions.
The talks explored several areas of possible collaboration, including fleet acquisition, maintenance support, aviation training, and broader capacity development within the sector.
The engagement is part of a series of initiatives by Ghana’s embassy in Washington, D.C., aimed at attracting investment, strengthening ties with global industry leaders, and advancing the country’s long-term economic transformation agenda.
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