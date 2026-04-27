Botsio blazes to win heat 2 of Michael Johnson Invitational

Ghanaian sprinter, Isaac Botsio, delivered an impressive performance at the Michael Johnson Invitational over the weekend, clocking 10.09 seconds (+1.5 m/s) to win Heat 2 of the men’s 100m.

The time earned the Ghanaian sprinter second overall, finishing just behind Marcellus Moore, who posted 10.04 seconds(+4.2 m/s) to top the standings after winning Heat 1.

Isaac Botsio was initially part of Ghana’s relay squad set to compete at the World Athletics Relays in Botswana on May 2 and 3, but pulled out at the last minute due to school commitments.

He is also expected to feature for Ghana at the upcoming CAA Senior Athletics Championships, which will be hosted in Accra next month.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.