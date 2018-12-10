FBNBank draws down curtain on 2018 ‘Save and Win’ promo

CEO of FBNBank Ghana Limited, Gbenga Odeyemi

FBNBank has held the grand draw of the yearlong ‘Save & Win’ promo, giving out the ultimate prize to one of its Tema branch customers.

Sosthenes Gordon Degboe won a 65-in curved television after emerging the ultimate winner of the Save and Win promo that has span the whole of 2018.

The second edition of the ‘Save & Win’ promo, according to FBNBank Ghana Limited is aimed at deepening its customers’ commitment to saving.

Prior to Thursday’s grand draw to reward 10 lucky customers at the bank’s head office in Accra, draws had been held in July, August and October.

Speaking before the opening of the final draw, CEO of FBNBank Ghana Limited, Gbenga Odeyemi, said the bank is “committed to delivering the gold standard of value and excellence to our customers and always putting their needs first with the provision of sound financial knowledge, first class service and customer experience, this has made us a brand of strength and dynamism for the past 124 years.”

Mary Yankey also of the Tema branch won a 50-inch TV for coming in second place, while other customers won different prizes including fridges, IPad tablets, gas cookers among others.

To participate in the FBNBank Save and Win Promo, customers need to make a deposit of GH¢200 and/or multiples thereof into an existing or new individual savings/current account.

Each GH¢200 deposit earns a customer one point.

All customers who at the start of the promo have a minimum balance of GH¢1,000 in their accounts automatically got one point for every GH¢1,000 as ‘advance points’ up to a maximum of 10 points.

The advance points will be earned only on an incremental basis for as long as a customer’s deposit remains in the account during the promotion period.

To participate in the monthly draws or the grand-draw, customers needed to maintain a minimum of GH¢1,000 in their individual current/savings accounts.

All eligible customers who met the terms and conditions for the ‘FBNBank Save & Win Promo’ were entered into draws that were supervised by the National Lottery Authority.