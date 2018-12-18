Petrosol boss wins Oil and Gas CEO Of The Year Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Petrosol, Michael Bozumbil, was adjudged the Oil and Gas CEO of the Year 2018 (Downstream) during the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards event recently held in Accra.

Petrosol was also adjudged the Best Growing Oil and Gas Company for 2018.

These awards come on the back of recent awards such as the Finance Team of the Year 2017 (Oil & Gas) during the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards this year.

Last year, Petrosol also won several other awards such as the Chamber Oil and Gas Company of the Year as well as the Chamber Young Business Man of the Year awarded by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Petrosol and its CEO, Michael Bozumbil, respectively.

Mr Bozumbil dedicated the awards to God, their cherished consumers, committed dealers and staff as well as their regulators, bankers and suppliers for their over support the years.

He indicated that Team Petrosol would not rest on its oars but would work harder to continuously meet the ever-changing needs of their customers.

Petrosol is a privately-owned indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) known in the industry for its commitment to service excellence, professionalism, safe operations and value for money through its insistence on full quantity at the pumps.

