The Chief Executive Officer of Petrosol, Michael Bozumbil, was adjudged the Oil and Gas CEO of the Year 2018 (Downstream) during the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards event recently held in Accra.
Petrosol was also adjudged the Best Growing Oil and Gas Company for 2018.
These awards come on the back of recent awards such as the Finance Team of the Year 2017 (Oil & Gas) during the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards this year.
Last year, Petrosol also won several other awards such as the Chamber Oil and Gas Company of the Year as well as the Chamber Young Business Man of the Year awarded by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Petrosol and its CEO, Michael Bozumbil, respectively.
Mr Bozumbil dedicated the awards to God, their cherished consumers, committed dealers and staff as well as their regulators, bankers and suppliers for their over support the years.
He indicated that Team Petrosol would not rest on its oars but would work harder to continuously meet the ever-changing needs of their customers.
Petrosol is a privately-owned indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) known in the industry for its commitment to service excellence, professionalism, safe operations and value for money through its insistence on full quantity at the pumps.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Petrosol boss wins Oil and Gas CEO Of The Year Award
- WorldRemit introduces cheaper charge for remittances
- VIDEO: Ghana has everything it takes to do without an IMF program – IMF boss
- Taxify partners Vivo Energy to give drivers cheap prices at the pumps
- Move into 2019 with zeal – Nana Otuo Acheampong urges banks
- GCB gives bonuses, rewards to customers
- Continue to provide leadership - Otumfuo urges Gold Fields
- Stanbic Bank wins Financial Deal of the Year
- Companies fail because of failure of leadership – Jim Baiden
- CIMAF awards loyal clients to mark 2nd anniversary
- Japan urges G-20 to settle global trade woes multilaterally
- IMANI turns to parliament; raises red flags over UNI-PASS contract
- Taxing online business is a challenge but we’ll find a way- Ofori-Atta
- Alhassan Andani is best CEO
- Bank of Baroda closes down; CAL Bank to take over?