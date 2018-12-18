Petrosol boss wins Oil and Gas CEO Of The Year Award

Petrosol boss wins Oil and Gas CEO Of The Year Award
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 18-12-2018 Time: 06:12:28:pm

The Chief Executive Officer of Petrosol, Michael Bozumbil, was adjudged the Oil and Gas CEO of the Year 2018 (Downstream) during the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards event recently held in Accra.

Petrosol was also adjudged the Best Growing Oil and Gas Company for 2018. 

These awards come on the back of recent awards such as the Finance Team of the Year 2017 (Oil & Gas) during the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards this year. 

Last year, Petrosol also won several other awards such as the Chamber Oil and Gas Company of the Year as well as the Chamber Young Business Man of the Year awarded by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to Petrosol and its CEO, Michael Bozumbil, respectively.

Mr Bozumbil dedicated the awards to God, their cherished consumers, committed dealers and staff as well as their regulators, bankers and suppliers for their over support the years. 

He indicated that Team Petrosol would not rest on its oars but would work harder to continuously meet the ever-changing needs of their customers.

Petrosol is a privately-owned indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) known in the industry for its commitment to service excellence, professionalism, safe operations and value for money through its insistence on full quantity at the pumps.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Places to explore in Central Africa

Latest Stories

Places to explore in Central Africa
Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital: Bad maintenance culture syndrome unacceptable
Foreign Minister denies WhatsApp screenshots in Norway deal
MP wants Finance minister 'blackmailed' over low budgetary allocation
Atubiga backs out to back Mahama for 2020 NDC flagbearer
$12m Norway building scandal: Minority demands presidential probe
U-23 Afcon qualifier: Ghana thrash Togo 5-1 in first leg
Petrosol boss wins Oil and Gas CEO Of The Year Award

MOST POPULAR
Photos: University of Ghana sea turtle released after being held ‘hostage’ in Ekumfi
Video: Heated exchanges as Minister confronts Okudzeto over $12m inflated purchase
Retraction and apology to GMA General Secretary, Dep. Information minister
From Adidome to Harvard: A young man's rise from obscurity to the world’s best universities
Video: Popular musician stuck inside married woman during sex

LIFESTYLE
5 body language signs a breakup is looming, according to experts
ODD NEWS
Cat climbs into box, accidentally gets posted 700 miles away
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon runs out of some Echo speakers the week before Christmas
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
Mahama in Abuja for ICT confab on Africa's electoral systems