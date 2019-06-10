5 Contestants selected as 2019 Live Inside and Win the Ride show begins

Share

Five contestants who had the most votes have been selected to commence 2019 Live Inside and Win the Ride reality show (LIWTR).

Dennis Ananoore, Gifty Eyram Holyfa, Jason Kwadwo Sankoh, Selorm Dotse Kudiabor and Ada Atayobor were the lucky persons who were selected.

They were unveiled as the contestants who came tops after the voting process at the Announcement Party for the competition on Saturday at the Accra Mall Food Court.

The concept behind the LIWTR reality show is to bring together five individuals from different backgrounds across the country to endure sitting together in a car for an unknown period of time.

During that period, contestants are evicted until there is one person left. The ‘last man standing’ wins the car.

The five were ushered into the Renault Duster SUV immediately after the announcement party to kick start the reality show.

Speaking about rules and regulations of the reality, Ese Adjabeng, Project Lead for LIWTR said that the contestants should at all times abide by the rules of the competition to avoid early eviction from the reality show.

She stressed that no form of abuse will be tolerated while contestants live inside the car.

There was a ballot process where the contestants picked the positions in the car they will sit as they will be rotated frequently as the show progresses.

The Announcement Party brought together lots of families, friends and fans of the contestants, as well as sponsors and partners for LIWTR.

The 2019 Edition is sponsored by Premium Motors (Distributors of Renault), Accra Mall, Telefonika, Pizza Inn, Yah, the Mall Pharmacy, Chicken Inn, Equator Mobile Phones, Ghanaweb, Omega Securities, Total Clinic and Le Banzini Restaurant.