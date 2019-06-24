DVLA, Guinness Ghana roll out new drink-drive module

Share

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and Guinness Ghana Breweries have rolled out a new drink drive module for all drivers across the country.

This was after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the two organizations for the initiative which is the first in Ghana and first in all Diageo (Parent company of Guinness) markets across the world.

The new drink drive module will now be a component of the DVLA curriculum at the driving school level and other strategic platforms. The module, designed by Guinness Ghana is an e-learning tool that provides drivers with the information they need to make positive decisions about drinking or not drinking.

Guinness Ghana and the DVLA believe that to tackle the issue of road safety in Ghana, there must be a greater public-private partnership to reduce drink driving which constitutes 10% of all road accidents in the country.

Hina Nagarajan, Diageo Africa’s Managing Director who signed the MoU on behalf of Guinness said, “This initiative will ensure the much-needed engagement, reach, knowledge and commitment to shift behaviour over time and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal to half the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents by 2020”.

The CEO of the DVLA, Kwesi Agyemang Busia also said; “The overarching importance of the initiative is fundamental to road safety. This effort is primarily meant to bring awareness to the general public, drivers in particular on the dangers of driving while intoxicated.

“The goal is to leverage social responsibility and harmoniously combine that with new DVLA foundation strategic plan which encompasses people, processes and technology”.

Guinness Ghana invests over half a million Ghana Cedis every year as part of its drink drive campaign – Twa Kwano Mmom (Go the distance rather), which has educated over 60,000 commercial drivers across 10 major bus terminals across 5 regions in Ghana, in the last six years.