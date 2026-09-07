CHOPSS releases list of private SHSs as 54,985 BECE candidates miss placement

The Conference of Heads (Proprietors) of Private Second-Cycle Schools (CHOPSS) has published its 2026 list of private second-cycle schools in good standing, giving parents and prospective students a guide to private institutions affiliated with the conference.

The list covers schools operating across 14 regions of Ghana, including Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Central, Eastern, Greater Accra, Northern, Oti, Upper East, Upper West, Volta, Western and Western North.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 7, CHOPSS said the publication aims to make information about its member schools more accessible to the public, particularly families preparing to make decisions about senior high school education.

The release comes at a time when the demand for places in second-cycle schools remains a major concern for families following the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) placement exercise.

In a separate statement issued on September 3, CHOPSS said it had taken note of reports from the Computerised School Selection and Placement System indicating that 54,985 candidates who sat the 2026 BECE did not qualify for placement into Senior High Schools under the current placement arrangements.

In that statement, CHOPSS assured affected families that private schools were prepared to provide an alternative pathway and said it was ready to absorb these students.

Read also: Nearly 55,000 unplaced BECE candidates can turn to private SHSs – CHOPSS

“Private Second-Cycle Schools across the country are ready and willing to absorb these students and provide them with quality second-cycle education and the opportunity to pursue their academic aspirations.”

The publication of the 2026 list therefore provides parents and candidates with information on schools affiliated with CHOPSS and recognised as members in good standing for the academic year.

The schools on the list offer a broad range of programmes, giving students options beyond the traditional General Arts and General Science courses.

According to the release, programmes available among the listed schools include General Arts, General Science, Business, Home Economics, Visual Arts, Agricultural Science and Technical programmes.

Some schools also offer specialised technical and applied courses. These include Electrical Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Building Construction Technology and Electronics, as well as other related technical programmes.

The list also shows that some institutions have expanded their programmes to include areas such as Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Computer Science, Information Technology, Biomedical Science, Languages and Global Studies.

The range of courses could provide parents and students with more options when considering private second-cycle education, particularly where a student's preferred programme or career interest may not be available at a school to which they are placed.

CHOPSS said the published list contains additional information intended to help families identify and contact the schools.

The information includes the location of each listed institution, its WAEC centre number and contact details.

The conference, however, advised parents and guardians not to rely solely on the list when making enrolment decisions.

It urged families to contact schools directly to confirm important details, including admission requirements, programmes offered and fees.

CHOPSS said parents and guardians should “make appropriate enquiries directly with schools concerning admission requirements, programmes offered, fees and other relevant arrangements before enrolling their wards.”

The advice is particularly relevant as families consider private schools for candidates who did not secure placement through the current public senior high school placement arrangements.

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