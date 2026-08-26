Claims OSP has achieved nothing are testable – Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has rejected claims that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has achieved little since its establishment, challenging critics to test their assertions against the institution’s performance record.

According to Mr Agyebeng, claims that the OSP is ineffective or should be scrapped cannot be sustained without a dispassionate assessment of its work, resources, mandate and the complexity of cases it handles.

“Those who hold the view that the OSP has achieved nothing and that it should be scrapped, your claims are testable. To those who say the OSP is ineffective, your claims are testable,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday, August 26.

He urged critics to compare the OSP’s performance with that of other institutions they consider more effective, taking into account differences in mandates, years of establishment, resources, complexity of cases and legal constraints.

“If you do this dispassionately, it would occur to you that the OSP has performed creditably,” Mr Agyebeng asserted.

He said the institution’s performance was not hidden from the public, stressing that the OSP prides itself on transparency and openness.

According to statistics cited by the Special Prosecutor, as of December 31, 2025, the OSP was prosecuting 33 persons, while 79 cases were at the full investigation stage and another 161 cases were undergoing preliminary investigations.

The office had also secured seven convictions by the end of 2025.

Mr Agyebeng further criticised calls for the abolition of the OSP, describing such demands as a misplaced response when they are driven by personal dislike for individuals occupying key positions within the institution rather than evidence of misconduct or institutional failure.

He argued that attempts to weaken or abolish a public institution established to fight corruption merely because of disagreements with its principal office holders do not contribute to national development.

“It is always the OSP. This is no way of building a nation,” he said.

Despite the criticism, Mr Agyebeng said the OSP had remained resilient and would continue to pursue its mandate.

“Through it all, the office has held high and been irrepressible and today I announce the rebirth of the OSP,” he declared.

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